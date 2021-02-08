Rob Delaney, Alice Eve Join Cast of Amazon Studios’ ‘The Energy’

Rob Delaney (“Disaster”) and Alice Eve (“Belgravia”) have joined the solid of Amazon Studios’ upcoming drama thriller “The Energy” as recurring visitor stars.

Edwina Findley (“Treme”), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Simbi Ajikawo (“High Boy”) additionally characteristic within the solid as recurring visitor stars alongside collection regulars Zrinka Cvitešić (“London Spy”), Archie Rush (“Black Mirror”) and Gerrison Machado (“Prank”) and Pietra Castro (“Jingle Bell Bride”).

Beforehand introduced solid members embody Leslie Mann, Auli’i Cravalho, Tim Robbins, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan and Daniela Vega.

“The Energy,” is a 10-part collection based mostly on Naomi Alderman’s worldwide bestselling novel of the identical identify, produced by Sister (“Chernobyl,” “Giri/Haji,” “The Cut up”) for Amazon Studios, with Emmy Award-winning government producer and director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Story”).

Within the collection, teenage ladies all over the world develop the ability to electrocute folks at will. The ability is hereditary, inbuilt and may’t be taken away from them. The collection follows the solid of characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as occasions lead to an entire reversal of the ability steadiness of the world.

“The Energy” is customized for the display by author, creator and government producer Naomi Alderman, author and government producer Claire Wilson (“Rocks”), and author and co-executive producer Sarah Quintrell (“Ellen”), working alongside an all-female writers’ room together with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Rebecca Levene and Whit Anderson. Neasa Hardiman (“Jessica Jones”) and Lisa Gunning (“Nowhere Boy”), be a part of the all-women directing group of Reed Morano, Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”) and Ugla Hauksdóttir (“Hanna”).

The collection is presently in manufacturing. Government producers additionally embody Jane Featherstone (“Chernobyl”), Naomi de Pear (“Don’t Overlook the Driver”) and Reed Morano. The collection is produced by Tim Bricknell (“Belief”).