Rob Delaney Chiwetel Ejiofor Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’

Rob Delaney, of “Catrastrophe” and Twitter fame, will co-star with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in Showtime’s forthcoming drama collection “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

The challenge relies on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel, in addition to Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 movie by which David Bowie performed Dr. Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien from one other planet who lands in New Mexico. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and government producing the brand new model, and can function showrunners with government producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman can also be directing a number of episodes.

Delaney will play the character of Hatch Flood, the screw-up scion of a tech household who turns into enmeshed within the lifetime of the alien character (Ejiofor), AKA the person who fell to Earth. Hatch’s “obsession with the work of a earlier customer from the celebrities causes him to lose every little thing, together with his household.”

Delaney starred in “Disaster,” and co-created the present with Sharon Horgan. The present ran for 4 seasons on Channel 4 within the UK and on Amazon in ths U.S. For “Disaster,” Delaney obtained an Emmy nomination for writing and two BAFTA nominations for greatest scripted comedy. He’s repped by UTA, Avalon Administration and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.

As well as to Ejiofor and Harris, Delaney is becoming a member of the beforehand introduced solid of Clarke Peters and Jimmi Simpson. Manufacturing on “The Man Who Fell to Earth” will begin in London this spring and can premiere on Showtime subsequent 12 months.

Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are additionally government producing, as are Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet of StudioCanal, which owns the rights for each Walter Tevis’ e-book in addition to the Nicolas Roeg movie with David Bowie. “The Man Who Fell to Earth” is produced by CBS Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.