Rob Gronkowski returns from retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on Tampa Bay Buccaneers

April 22, 2020
Gronkowski launched his retirement in 2019, nonetheless he’s going to now be traded by way of the New England Patriots to the Bucs in change for a fourth-round draft pick.



