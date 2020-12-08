Rob Lowe Buys $13 Million Montecito House

Two months in the past, Rob Lowe finalized a deal to promote his lavish Montecito property for $44.5 million to personal fairness tycoon Jack McGinley. Ever since then, the “Parks and Recreation” actor and longtime spouse Sheryl Berkoff have been trying to reinvest these earnings again into actual property. They’ve moved right into a $5.2 million gated fixer-upper in Montecito, and so they additionally paid $3.75 million for an expensive crash pad in Beverly Hills.

Now the couple have capped off 2020 by buying a 3rd home, this one a big and indisputably elegant however reasonably down-on-its-heels property in prime Montecito, for which they paid $13 million. The sprawling property, which spans 6.7 acres, is however a brief stroll to the $14.7 million house of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the $49 million compound of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The brand new Lowe property features a important mansion initially in-built 1925 and designed within the traditional Spanish Revival-meets-Mediterranean architectural model that proliferates Santa Barbara. There are additionally two indifferent visitor cottages, each of them reasonably ramshackle, clapboard-sided affairs surrounded by overgrown foliage and geared up with their very own pea gravel patios.

Per the itemizing, the property is domestically referred to as Stonehedge and is “considered one of Montecito’s most interesting legacy estates,” however is awaiting “a considerate design-build group” to spruce up the place and convey it into the fashionable period. Present photographs present the primary home might use a brand new coat of paint, and the sleek exterior stucco is blotchy and pale in lots of spots.

Nonetheless, the interiors are well-maintained with authentic wooden and tilework. A protracted entrance gallery connects the varied public rooms — a fireplace-equipped lounge with mahogany paneling, a proper eating room with French doorways and one other hearth, and a breakfast room with views of the gardens. The assorted upstairs bedrooms are all spacious, with their very own personal sitting areas, and views sweep over a large swath of Montecito greenery earlier than summiting on the deep blue Pacific Ocean.

The beautiful if considerably unkempt grounds embrace huge grassy lawns, colourful bunches of lavender, citrus bushes, mature eucalyptus bushes, and sculpted hedges, plus man-made tile patios and lined loggias for large-scale al fresco entertaining.

Whereas it’s not but clear what Lowe and Berkoff’s intentions are for the property, the pair have a behavior of renovating and upgrading their houses, so a good wager is that they’ll reside within the smaller Montecito home whereas they repair up the bigger property, remodeling it again into the glamorous compound it was a century in the past, again within the authentic Roaring ’20s.

Riskin Companions and Tim Walsh at Village Properties shared the itemizing; Nancy Kogevinas at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices repped Lowe.