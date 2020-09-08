Rob Rinder backs Nicola Adams to win as he praises Strictly Come Dancing for same-sex couple

It’s solely a matter of time earlier than we hear the Strictly Come Dancing theme tune and see this yr’s line-up take to the dance ground.

The 12th and closing contestant was just lately confirmed as Labour politician Jacqui Smith, and the present is anticipated to air this Autumn.

One one who can’t wait to see all of it kick off is former contestant Rob Rinder, who competed on the present in 2016.

“I ought to say Strictly was every thing,” he gushed when RadioTimes.com caught up with him for a chat.

“It was an absolute pleasure, partly and I’ve written about this quite a bit in my very own column, as a result of as a person I used to be allowed to get pleasure from it another way from the ladies participating. I’d present up and infrequently neglect my package and go downstairs to the Sainsbury’s and purchase a pair of pyjamas and no one would touch upon my outfit. I might additionally simply enjoyment of it and say, ‘I would like to win’ and no one would care.”

Though the expertise was a constructive one for Rinder – who got here fifth together with his skilled dance companion Oksana Platero – he does have one remorse.

Again in 2017, the TV star made a daring assertion about introducing same-sex pairings on Strictly, after comic Susan Calman was trolled on-line for dancing with a person regardless of being overtly homosexual.

Talking in his column with Radio Instances Journal, he wrote: “Would it not be a giant step ahead for the LGBTQI neighborhood if there have been same-sex {couples} on Strictly?” Rinder asks. “Do me a favour! It will not enhance the lifetime of anyone to see a Scottish comic doing jazz palms with one other almost-certainly-not-gay lady on TV.

“There are many organisations making an actual distinction to the lives of homosexual individuals across the nation that do want our assist, so why undermine the surprise of Strictly by politicising it.”

Nevertheless, he’s since taken again his feedback, and couldn’t be happier to see his pal and former boxer Nicola Adams make historical past as the primary movie star to be a part of a same-sex pairing on Strictly.

BBC

“I’m thrilled that Nicola is participating this yr. Initially, I made the error and it was a giant mistake, which I subsequently corrected. I made the error saying that I didn’t assume same-sex {couples} would essentially make a large social distinction, however I’ve completely modified my thoughts and I’m actually excited for her,” he mentioned.

Reflecting on the distinction Nicola’s look might have on the homosexual neighborhood, he continued: “It might not really feel a lot to some individuals, however the homosexual illustration is enormously essential. Some individuals might not perceive that, however in the event you grew up and also you by no means had your regular mirrored again at you in your front room, the place it’s a spot of pleasure – and Strictly is the one programme that galvanises individuals in that means – [this will impact on you]. And so individuals sitting spherical can see Nicola delighting and being judged purely on her dancing.”

Getty Photographs

He added: “It may be OK for me, nevertheless it may simply make any person considering of popping out in a household which may by no means have met a homosexual individual, just a bit bit safer. I hope she’s going to be wonderful, and she or he’ll be judged for her dancing, however I genuinely assume it’s a child step ahead and it’s essential.”

So we guess meaning he’s backing Nicola to win the 18th collection then?

“Oh yeah I’ll be group Nicola!” he mentioned.

“I do know Nicola so I’ll be group her anyway. I like Ranvir [Singh] as properly as a result of I do know she’s beautiful and naturally, Jamie Laing as a result of he’s principally my son. However I type of change via the course of the collection. I’m positively Workforce Nicola in the mean time!”

Could one of the best dancer win!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr. You’ll find the complete Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. In case you’re trying for one thing to watch tonight, take a look at our TV Information.