Rob Schneider’s emotional message to Tigres ahead of the final against Bayern Munich

(Photography: REUTERS / Danny Moloshok)

A few hours after the Tigres de la Autónoma de Nuevo León make history in Qatar and face the powerful Bayern Munich, Actor Rob Schneider, a faithful follower of the Monterrey team, sent a message of encouragement through social networks.

What has been achieved by the directors of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti is historical, as they have become the first Concacaf squad to reach a finals for the most important club title.

The most exciting team I have ever seen! It’s great fun being a fan of the UANL Tigres ”, Schneider wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Despite being one of the most controversial and criticized teams in Liga MX, the Tigres have crossed borders at the hands of Rob Schneider, who has spread his passion for the royals in the world of Hollywood. Actors who have also leaned toward the royal team include Adam Sandler and Taylor Lautner.

The match between Bayern Munich and Tigres will be played next Thursday, February 11 at 12:00, Central Mexico time. In the event that the Tigres defeat the European champion, they will not only put his name in the history of Mexican soccer, but they will also win a juicy prize of 5 million dollars.

Tigres UANL, with three coffee growers on its payroll, defeated Palmeiras in the semifinal of the contest. Via: Twitter @TigresOficial

In case of finishing as runners-up, they would get a prize of 4 million dollars. So far, the Monterrey team has 5 insured, as FIFA grants a 1MDD to each participant in the tournament.

With the 5 million insured, those of Tigres could presume that the signing of Carlos González, former Pumas striker, last winter it came out almost free. The Paraguayan came to the team for a 5.5 million dollar transaction.

The prize could serve to secure another year of contract for the French André-Pierre Gignac, who receives 4.6 million annually with the San Nicolás de la Garza team.

IDENTITY POLEMIC

A few days ago, Nahuel Guzmán, goalkeeper for the Tigres, He ignited the controversy after a statement at the Qatar Airport.

After a 24-hour trip, the royal team set foot on World Cup lands and the first challenge they faced was the PCR tests for COVID-19. Before settling in the hotel, those led by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferreti received the results of said tests carried out on 54 members of the delegation.

Guzmán made a statement regarding who the Tigers represent in this Club World Cup championship.

(Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive)



“This is a Club World Cup, we will only represent Tigres and we will not represent anyone else who wants to hang on to our boobs”, the Argentine goalkeeper sentenced.

In contrast, Cemex, the cement company that manages the workforce, has made it clear that the Felinos are in Qatar to represent all of Mexico. “Representing Mexico! GO TIGERS! ”, The company wrote on its Twitter account.

It should be remembered that the royal team achieved their pass to the Club World Cup after beating LAFC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team with which they played the final of the Concacaf Champions League.

According to the specialized site Transfermarket, Tigres are positioned within the top 3 of the clubs with the most value in Liga MX, with 59.4 million euros.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

The millionaire prize that Tigres would receive if they beat Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup

Inge Rodríguez revealed that Tigres is already working on the renewal of André-Pierre Gignac’s contract

Javier Aquino revealed that he has sleep problems prior to the final of the Club World Cup between Tigres and Bayern Munich