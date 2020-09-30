Robbery gang of software engineers: mobile robbery arrests on highway, mobile seizure worth Rs 15 crore

Dewas: Dewas police of Madhya Pradesh arrested three people, including a software engineer, and seized 10,350 mobiles and 9 vehicles worth Rs 1 crore from them and claimed to expose an interstate gang who committed mobile robbery on the highway. Also Read – MP: These senior IPS officers were seen beating the wife in the viral video, finally suspended

Superintendent of Police of Dewas district, Dr. Shiv Dayal Singh, told media persons on Tuesday evening that in Tonkkhurd in Dewas district on July 27 this year to investigate the cases registered in the case of stolen goods worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 37 lakh on July 21 A special team was formed.

Raids in big cities with the help of police of many states

SP Singh said that this team conducted raids in various cities of the country including Pune, Mumbai, Indore and Bhopal based on information from cyber, CCTV and informers and inter-state highway robbery in collaboration with the police of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states Busted the gang.

Software engineer is mastermind, three arrests, 9 hunt continues

SP Singh said that we have recently arrested software engineers Ram Gade (26), Ankit Jhajha (25) and Rohit Jhala (25) who carried out the incident, while the search for 9 other named miscreants is going on. He said that Gade’s mind was mainly behind this whole gang.

Vicious engineer hails from Maharashtra

Ram Gade is a software engineer and he hails from Beed, Maharashtra. He was arrested from Beed, while the other two accused hail from Dewas district and belong to Kanjar caste. Both of them were arrested from Dewas district.

Case registered in many states

Singh said that these three have more than a dozen cases of theft in various police stations of other states of the country including Tokkhurd and Hatpipalya police stations in Dewas district.

IMEI specializes in changing numbers, spread business in many cities

SP Singh said that the main leader of this gang is Ram Gade. Being a software engineer, he specializes in changing IMEI numbers of mobiles. It has conducted its business in the cities of Indore and Mumbai, where the mobile IMEI number is supplied by changing the interstate market.

A total of Rs 16 crore worth of goods recovered

Singh said that the Chinese company has seized MI mobile phones 7,663 pieces (estimated price Rs 9.85 crore), other company mobile phones 2,687 pieces (estimated price Rs 4.98 crore), nine vehicles (estimated price Rs one crore) from them. . Thus, a total of Rs 16 crore worth of goods have been recovered from them.

The Kanwar of Dewas had a clue to be involved in these incidents

SP Singh said that there were incidents of mobile robbery on the Agra Road highway in Chittoor and Dewas district of Andhra Pradesh, about which Andhra Pradesh police had come to Dewas about a month ago. The Kanjars of Dewas had a clue of involvement in these incidents. Singh said that Chittoor and Dewas police of Andhra Pradesh laid a web of informers and continued to raid the Tonkkhurd and Dhani Valley Kanjar camps in Dewas district.

Mobile seizure of Rs 15 crore from Mumbai, Pune, Indore and Bhopal

The SP said that after nearly a month’s effort, the police reached the accused. Police have seized mobiles worth Rs 15 crore from Mumbai, Pune, Indore and Bhopal on the trail of the arrested accused.

Gang wires are also connected in Nepal and Bangladesh

Singh said that the wires of this gang are connected in big cities of the country including Nepal and Bangladesh. Police is questioning the accused in the case. He said that many more revelations have been expected in this case.