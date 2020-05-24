Robbie Williams has five TV show ideas in the works as he eyes small screen career

Robbie Williams has revealed that he has plans to develop into an enormous small screen star – with the former Take That singer claiming to have as many as five TV initiatives in the works.

Williams reportedly has plans to mannequin his telly career on that of Simon Cowell, who he labored alongside as a choose on The X Issue in 2018.

Chatting with the Day by day Mirror, the Angels singer mentioned, “There’s a new avenue that I’m transferring into – TV. I’m very, very enthusiastic about it.

“I hope we return to regular quickly as a result of I’ve received so many TV ideas that I wanna do a myriad, a smorgasbord.”

Williams added that though he had five completely different ideas presently in the works, he was not but in a place to reveal any additional info – claiming that it was at such an early stage that “I daren’t discuss it!”

The star has had possibilities to construct on his TV career earlier than, having been invited to take part as a star contestant in a spread of massive actuality exhibits together with I’m A Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here and Strictly Come Dancing – however he mentioned that the time has by no means been proper for an look on these exhibits.

“I’d be very grateful to do it if my career was in a spot the place I must do it, however I don’t, ” he mentioned.

Williams will likely be reuniting together with his former Take That stars for a digital live performance subsequent Friday, and mentioned that he was “actually trying ahead” to the live-streamed gig.

Fairly what kind his new TV ideas will take stays a thriller, however we’re actually prepared to let him entertain us…