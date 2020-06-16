Robbie Williams taking part in virtual Soccer Aid tournament to help fight coronavirus

This 12 months’s Soccer Aid occasion may need been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic – however that hasn’t stopped Robbie Williams from elevating cash with the help of some well-known footballers.

The pop star and Soccer Aid stalwart is taking part in eSoccer Aid – an internet EA Sports activities FIFA tournament – on Saturday 27th June, and he’ll be taking part in as a number of the most iconic gamers to ever play the gorgeous sport.

The occasion, which is elevating cash to help cease the unfold of coronavirus and restrict the affect on youngsters’s lives, will see celebrities compete taking part in because the newly obtainable Soccer Aid World XI – which incorporates the deadly strikeforce of Pele, Maradona and Ronaldinho.

Williams mentioned: “It is a distinctive and fantastic initiative to be part of as a result of the Soccer Aid World XI FC is required greater than ever earlier than. We’ve been in a position to carry collectively a number of the finest gamers ever to have performed the sport – and plenty of of whom have performed in Soccer Aid for Unicef beforehand – to create an in-game facet that EA Sports activities FIFA gamers can get pleasure from.

“On Saturday 27th June I’ll be doing precisely the identical once I take part in eSoccer Aid, which everybody can be in a position to watch and hopefully donate to – as a result of all proceeds go in direction of serving to cease the unfold of coronavirus and limiting the affect on youngsters’s lives.”

The Soccer Aid World XI FC workforce is playable in the Kick-Off mode inside FIFA 20 and likewise options the likes of Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane and Kenny Dalglish.

Nick Wlodyka, basic supervisor of EA Sports activities FIFA, mentioned, “As we proceed to carry the world collectively via play, partnering with Soccer Aid for Unicef will help to additional help the work in direction of COVID-19 aid efforts.

“This partnership additionally provides a brand new method to play with a number of the most iconic footballers in EA SPORTS FIFA 20, serving to to not solely elevate consciousness for an important trigger, but additionally giving followers extra methods to expertise our sport.”

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef, which is broadcast on ITV, has raised over £38m to help give youngsters everywhere in the world a “childhood stuffed with play.”

The 2020 match was initially scheduled to happen on Saturday 6 June, at Manchester United’s Previous Trafford, however was postponed in mild of the present coronavirus scenario – though Soccer Aid stays dedicated to holding an occasion later this 12 months.

