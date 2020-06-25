Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt, Liam Payne among line-up for eSoccer Aid FIFA 2020 tournament

Numerous huge identify stars together with musician Robbie Williams and Olympian Usain Bolt will participate in a dwell streamed FIFA tournament to profit Unicef, organised by Soccer Aid.

Soccer Aid is an annual charity soccer match between two groups, England and the Soccer Aid World XI, each comprised of celebrities and former skilled soccer gamers.

The sport is often held in June however couldn’t go forward this month as a result of coronavirus pandemic, so this digital various is getting used as an alternative within the quick time period.

The tournament will likely be broadcast dwell on the EA Sports activities FIFA Twitch channel for anybody to look at and kicks off at 5pm (BST) on Saturday 27th June, with eight matches set to happen throughout the night.

Viewers are inspired to donate what they’ll to Unicef, who’re preventing the unfold of coronavirus and serving to to restrict the affect on kids’s lives. Each £1 donated on the night time will likely be matched by the UK authorities.

Becoming a member of Williams and Bolt at this yr’s competitors are singers Liam Payne and Olly Murs, Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, Hollywood actor James McAvoy, in addition to soccer freestyler and presenter Liv Cooke.

Usain Bolt stated: “I’m excited to have the ability to captain the aspect once more, albeit in a barely totally different setting. It’s unimaginable to see Soccer Aid World XI FC within the recreation and I can’t wait to get getting in eSoccer Aid for Unicef enjoying with the group. I’m wanting ahead to seeing Robbie and catching up with him as we play. I hope everybody enjoys watching and remembers to donate!”

The well-known faces will play one another individually, however they are going to be representing both England or the Soccer Aid World XI and their outcomes will contribute to deciding which group is known as champion total.

Right here’s a full record of the night time’s fixtures (England v Soccer Aid World XI):

Fixture 1 at 5:20pm: Tekkz v Ollelito

Fixture 2 at 5:55pm: Liam Payne v James McAvoy (hosted by Jessie Ware)

Fixture three at 6:30pm: Jeremy Lynch v Billy Lingrove (hosted by Laura Whitmore)

Fixture four at 7:05pm: Liv Cooke v Elz the Witch (hosted by Laura Whitmore)

Fixture 5 at 7:40pm: Sir Mo Farah v Iain Stirling (hosted by Maya Jama)

Fixture 6 at 8:15pm: Olly Murs v Roman Kemp (hosted by Maya Jama)

Fixture 7 at 8:5opm: TBC v TBC (hosted by Mark Wright)

Fixture Eight at 9:25pm: Robbie Williams v Usain Bolt (hosted by Iain Stirling)

Soccer Aid stays dedicated to internet hosting a real-life charity soccer match later within the yr, following the postponement of their deliberate occasion at Manchester United’s Previous Trafford.

