Robert Downey Jr. dedicates a ravishing letter to the Wonder Cinematic Universe through which he talks concerning the “energy of alliances, sacrifices and love”

The new e-newsletter of the e-book The Tale of Wonder Studios: The Making of the Wonder Cinematic Universe is revealing an excessive amount of knowledge that till now we didn’t know concerning the MCU. The very last thing lets learn a ravishing letter that Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Guy) has devoted to the Wonder Cinematic Universe and all its participants.

Robert Downey Jr. starts the letter by way of speaking about his personal origins as Iron Guy and the way the primary movie evolved, which marked the beginning gun for a tale that might culminate after a decade with Avengers: Endgame. The actor recollects the precise second when Jon Favreau had the expose that the film used to be going to paintings:”(Me, taking a look at him) ‘What is up, boss?’ (Him, taking a look at Gwyneth Paltrow) ‘I simply discovered this film goes to paintings.’ “, stories Downey Jr. “It grew to become out he used to be proper, however there have been different oxymoronic keys to the surprising good fortune of ‘Iron Guy’, similar to a) unorthodox potency, b) relentless construction.”

“This Avengers factor appeared inevitable”

After speaking about Iron Guy, Downey Jr talks about the remainder of the MCU characters, beginning together with his two trinity partners: “When Thor after which Cap arrived sturdy and wholesome, this Avengers factor appeared inevitable. However wait, 3 heroes with other tones and influences, how may they are compatible right into a fourth size? I suppose the solution used to be obtrusive, in hindsight.” The 3 characters had been the axes of the UCM, being Iron Guy and Captain The united states who grew to become the MCU the other way up with Civil Battle.

However right here the reward for his partners does no longer finish. Downey Jr additionally mentions the improbable addition of Benedict Cumberbatch (Physician Ordinary), Chris Pratt (Megastar Lord) y Brie Larson (Capitana Wonder), as an example. What is extra, take into account Chadwick Boseman: “probably the most considerate and down-to-earth chief of the crowd“, y a Black Panther como “a paradigm shift that took too lengthy“to reach. menciona a Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), in spite of no longer being strictly throughout the UCM.

In spite of everything, mentions Kevin Feige because the architect of the whole thing and notes that he nonetheless maintains touch with major avengers Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Don Cheadle (Iron Patriot), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain The united states) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch).

And as a end result, devote a couple of phrases to the fanatics, the “co-drivers of this narrative“: “I’m hoping those movies have sparked a discussion about equality, justice, freedom, embracing variety, and preventing intolerance with the facility of alliances, sacrifice, and love. At this level Tony would say, ‘You are welcome.’ I will be able to stability it with an everlasting and endless thanks. “