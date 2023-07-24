Robert Downey Jr. Has Never Seen An Actor Make A Bigger Sacrifice Than Cillian Murphy Does In The Movie Oppenheimer:

Christopher Nolan worked on “Oppenheimer” with a group that was, as expected, very good. It involved Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, as well as Robert Downey Jr. But the commercial success of “Oppenheimer” depended on one character, Cillian Murphy, more than any other movie in Nolan’s career.

The Irish actor’s role to be J. Robert Oppenheimer was the center of the movie. To emphasize this, Universal put Murphy’s face on almost all of the marketing materials for the film.

And based on the reviews as well as the early box office numbers, it looks like Nolan’s gamble to build the movie around Murphy paid off. As the highly successful “Barbenheimer” weekend comes to an end, some of Murphy’s co-stars think about how crazy dedicated he was to the set.

Many Fans Was Blown Away By Cillian Murphy’s Act As A J. Robert Oppenheimer:

Robert Downey Jr., like many other people who have seen Oppenheimer, was blown away by Cillian Murphy’s act to be J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist who led the U.S. effort to make an atomic bomb during World War II.

In Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as navy officer Lewis Strauss was praised by everyone.

The actor was known for playing Tony Stark in a number of Iron Man, Avengers, as well as Spider-Man movies up until 2019. His fans were happy to see him play a completely different character in Christopher Nolan’s latest movie.

After Many Bad Movies RDJ Is Eager For Success:

RDJ said that they were eager for success after a string of bad movies, so when they were filming a scene where guns were being tested, they made up the script scene by scene, so they didn’t have time to learn lines.

In an additional interview, Downey said that Murphy moved above and beyond what would be expected of a main man when it came to his dedication to the part. Actually, the “Iron Man” star stated that he never witnessed a talent give up more for a part.

RDJ Never Seen A Lead Actor Make This Type Of Sacrifice In His Whole Life:

Downey said, “I have never seen a lead actor make a bigger sacrifice in my whole life.” “When Chris called him, he felt it was going to to be a huge job. But I believe he also possessed the humility needed to play a part like this for a long time.”

Downey agreed with his “Oppenheimer” co-star Matt Damon when he said that Murphy skipped a lot of fun things to get ready for future parts.

RDJ Is Playing The Role Of Lewis Strauss:

Downey, who played Atomic Energy Commission head Lewis Strauss in the movie, says he was pleased by Murphy’s “commitment” to leading Christopher Nolan’s three-hour drama.

RDJ Learned 30,000 Dutch Words For The Movie:

“We’d be like, ‘Hey, we have a three-day weekend. We might go to Santa Fe to look for old things. What do you plan to do? “Oh, I need to learn 30,000 Dutch words.” “Have fun,” he told them. “But that’s just the way the question is.”

In the exact same conversation, Florence Pugh join the other “Oppenheimer” stars in praising Eddie Murphy for how hard he worked to get every little detail of the part right.

RDJ Felt Sunglasses And Cue Cards Were The Finest Way To Recite His Lines:

Robert Downey Jr. thought that the best way to say his lines was to wear shades and read from cue cards, so that’s what he did. Iron Man’s famous unscripted conversations, in which he asks his audience if it is better to be “feared or respected” or if it is excessive to “hope for both,” remained with him years after the scenes were filmed.

“In Cillian, Chris had among the best leads,” Pugh said. “Every single day, he shows up knows how to put this character alive in every way, tone, and expression. I was very impressed by that. He is considered one of the legends for a reason.”

NME Gave 5 Star To Oppenheimer:

NME gave Oppenheimer five stars and said, “Not just the definitive story of the individual behind the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer was a monumental achievement to create a movie for adults.”

“Nolan has spent years mastering the art of the major movie. He makes smart, well-tuned mega epics that demand focus and can’t be watched anywhere else but in a theater, without interruptions. But this feels bigger in some way.”

So, Oppenheimer lets Downey Jr. play a totally different character, one that doesn’t use his rough-and-tumble charm and actually makes him less likeable. Maybe that’s a perk of getting older.

It is a nice change for the 58-year-old actor to play a role that is more about what he fails to say than what he provides say. Downey Jr. has said that Oppenheimer and Strauss are like Mozart and Salieri in their roles.

RDJ Deserves Credit For Making Strauss An Interesting Bad Guy:

This quick reference to the rivalry between the real genius Mozart and the popular at the time Salieri almost operates, but Strauss primarily fails in this movie. Downey Jr. deserves credit for making Strauss an interesting bad guy instead of a typical one.

Emily Blunt, who plays his on-screen wife Kitty Oppenheimer, recently stated to Extra, “He enjoyed such a huge task. As Well As he was limited to eating something like an almond a day. He looked so thin.”

In a recent chat, the Irish actor talked about how he lost a lot of weight for the part and said, “I don’t advise it.”