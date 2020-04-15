Robert Downey Jr. Shares New Look At HBO’s Perry Mason

Ooooh…it is sorta spooky, proper? Whereas this little bit of Perry Mason that Robert Downey Jr. shared with followers does not provide us an excessive amount of data, it definitely looks like the titular lawyer shall be doing a little poking round locations he isn’t alleged to be, and we would not have it some other manner. How is he alleged to get his job executed correctly if he does not have all the knowledge, proper? As you might have seen, that extremely dramatic music additionally helped set the scene, so it will appear that we’ll be in for fairly a thriller when the sequence kicks off.