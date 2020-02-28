Robert Downey Jr. Strikes Iron Man Pose For Charity, And Now I’m Emotional

Robert Downey Jr. not too long ago starred in Dolittle with Tom Holland, however the film goes to lose some huge cash on account of its huge finances. In terms of Iron Man, the actor gave followers hope by saying “something can occur” whereas selling Dolittle. In line with Jeff Goldblum, RDJ recorded strains as Iron Man for the upcoming Disney+ collection What If…? however this data ought to solely be thought-about hypothesis for now. The animated present will flip the universe on its head, exploring situations similar to Peggy Carter changing into Captain America as a substitute of Steve Rogers.