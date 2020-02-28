Robert Downey Jr. Strikes Iron Man Pose For Charity, And Now I’m Emotional

Depart a Remark
We’re arising on a yr since we stated goodbye to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, and I can solely converse for myself, but it surely nonetheless feels prefer it hasn’t hit dwelling but. Normally we’d have to attend a yr or two to see the actor return within the helmet and on the massive display anyway. It in all probability gained’t actually occur till Black Widow comes out… except he’s secretly within the Part 4 opener? Yikes, that’s a protracted solution to go from the “denial” stage of grief.
Simply because the passage of time began to heal our MCU wounds, Robert Downey Jr takes to Instagram to pose similar to he did when he was Iron Man. Test it out:
I’m not crying, you’re! The Avengers actor could also be attempting to make a acutely aware effort to distance himself from the Marvel hero, however I’d think about it’s simply an innate a part of him to strike this iconic pose after over a decade of enjoying Tony Stark. Together with the image, Tony… I imply, Downey, stated he was “pulling the outdated repulsors out of retirement for a very good trigger,” particularly to learn Australia’s tragic bushfire aid.
RDJ not too long ago introduced his involvement in a brand new group referred to as The Footprint Coalition, which is dedicated to advance know-how to assist the atmosphere. For the above image, Robert Downey Jr was doing his half for the “Aiding Australia” initiative that appears to be benefitting Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a rehabilitation facility for preservation of the Koalas and Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, which is at present being rebuilt following the wildfires.
The Iron Man actor contributed his handprint on Captain America: Civil Battle and Avengers: Endgame posters, which might be auctioned off for these causes. Jeremy Renner additionally did the identical for the trigger. Have a look beneath:
It seems like the 2 actors simply missed each other. Now, this doesn’t come near Thor actor and native Australian Chris Hemsworth donating $1 million to assist the trigger again in January, but it surely definitely sounds just like the Avengers solid has turn into impressed to assist save the precise world after donning costumes and touring the world to play characters who do.
Robert Downey Jr. not too long ago starred in Dolittle with Tom Holland, however the film goes to lose some huge cash on account of its huge finances. In terms of Iron Man, the actor gave followers hope by saying “something can occur” whereas selling Dolittle. In line with Jeff Goldblum, RDJ recorded strains as Iron Man for the upcoming Disney+ collection What If…? however this data ought to solely be thought-about hypothesis for now. The animated present will flip the universe on its head, exploring situations similar to Peggy Carter changing into Captain America as a substitute of Steve Rogers.
Prepare for Black Widow, which is out on Might 1.
