Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland Encourage Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog

Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland have joined their “Avengers” castmates in talking with 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who saved his youthful sister from an attacking canine on July 9.

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, first caught the eye of Captain America actor Chris Evans with an Instagram publish on July 12 by which she tagged a number of “Avengers” actors. Walker requested them to supply phrases of encouragement to Bridger, who suffered a number of bites to his head and required 90 stitches after defending his youthful sister.

Ever since, Walker has documented every dialog between the celebrities and Bridger by way of social media. On July 16, Walker shared that Evans had despatched Bridger a video message by which he promised to provide him an genuine Captain America protect, and now Downey Jr. and Holland have adopted swimsuit.

In a video message to Bridger, Downey Jr., who performs Iron Man, tried to one-up Evans’ reward.

“Bridger, you’re a rockstar,” Downey Jr. mentioned. “I hear [Captain America] despatched a protect your approach. I’m going to do one higher, you name me in your subsequent birthday. I’ve acquired one thing particular for you.”

Spider-Man star Tom Holland hopped on a video name with Bridger, who dressed up in full Spidey garb.

“I wish to say you’re so courageous, mate,” Holland mentioned. “We’re all so happy with you, and your little sister is so fortunate to have somebody such as you.”

Holland then invited Bridger to come back to set through the filming of the subsequent “Spider-Man” movie.

“We’re going to be capturing ‘Spider-Man 3’ and when you ever wish to come to set and hang around and see the Spider-Man swimsuit up shut, you’re at all times welcome,” Holland mentioned.

Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin additionally commented on Walker’s authentic publish, commending Bridger’s bravery and calling him an actual superhero.

“Individuals who put the well-beings of others in entrance of themselves are essentially the most heroic and considerate folks I do know. I really respect and admire your braveness and your coronary heart,” Ruffalo wrote. “Actual braveness isn’t dominating folks or combating in opposition to folks or strolling round like a troublesome man. Actual braveness is understanding what is correct to do and doing it even when it’d find yourself hurting you in some way. You might be extra of man than many, many I’ve seen or identified.”