Robert Durst: Actual Property Mogul Accused Of Murdering His Excellent Buddy Takes The Stand

Durst once more denied killing Berman, announcing he didn’t know who killed her.

Within the first hour and a part of his testimony, Durst gave lengthy, drawn-out solutions to questions on his mom’s demise, his courting along with his father, and the way he met Berman within the past due Sixties. Prosecutors steadily objected, asking the pass judgement on to not let Durst solution in “narrative” shape.



Durst, 78 and vulnerable, was once set to testify ultimate week, however the trial was once postponed Thursday after an individual within the court docket examined certain for Covid-19, the courtroom mentioned in a commentary. Pass judgement on Mark Windham dominated that the trial would resume Monday with endured cross-examination of reminiscence professional Dr. Elizabeth Loftus.

Durst is charged with first-degree homicide in Berman’s 2000 demise at her Beverly Hills house, hours earlier than she was once because of talk to investigators concerning the mysterious disappearance of his first spouse, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who was once ultimate observed in 1982 .

Durst has lengthy denied murdering Berman, and his attorney has mentioned he panicked and ran after discovering her frame. He has pleaded no longer accountable.

The trial began early ultimate 12 months, however was once suspended after only a few days in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It in any case resumed in Would possibly and prosecutors adjourned their case ultimate week after a number of months of testimony.

Durst’s anticipated testimony is simply the newest bankruptcy in an strange existence tale that reached a big target audience in 2015 throughout the miniseries “The Jinx”.

He was once arrested in New Orleans the evening earlier than the display’s ultimate episode and made the finale TV you will have to see. And on the ultimate moments, Durst went to the toilet, it sounds as if no longer figuring out that his microphone was once nonetheless on, and made a sequence of feedback that changed into notorious.

‘There it’s. You’re stuck,’ he mentioned in a sequence of reputedly unrelated sentences. ‘He was once proper. I used to be fallacious.’

‘What the hell have I completed? I killed all of them, after all.’

The feedback got here throughout to the general public as a shocking confession. Alternatively, transcripts of the audio recording in courtroom confirmed that the quotes were spliced ​​and edited to be in a special order and context, The New York Occasions has reported:.

Durst’s well being has since deteriorated and he seems to be and sounds vulnerable in courtroom. He’s skinny, bent over and in a wheelchair and speaks in a whisper.

Previous this week, Los Angeles County Superb Courtroom Pass judgement on Mark Windham rejected the newest be offering by means of Durst’s lawyers to prolong or terminate the trial because of his well being issues. Durst has bladder most cancers and has had a couple of surgical procedures, together with putting a shunt into his head to alleviate force on his mind.

“I’m interested by his well being,” his longtime legal professional Dick DeGuerin mentioned. “I’m interested by his skill to live on and his skill to grasp complicated questions, each direct and cross-examination.”

What to anticipate from his testimony?

Witnessing in a single’s personal protection is strange for homicide defendants, however the tactic labored for Durst in a prior homicide trial.

In 2003, an animated Durst testified that he fatally shot a neighbor, Morris Black, in self-defense and admitted to slicing his frame open with surgical precision and dumping it in Galveston Bay. He mentioned he did so in panic, whilst prosecutors mentioned he sought after to thieve the person’s identification and break out the investigation into his spouse’s disappearance.

The Texas homicide trial published extra about Durst’s steadily eccentric habits, together with how he pretended to be a dumb girl whilst hiding in Galveston.

The Texas jury authorised Durst’s self-defense declare, acquit him of homicide.

Durst’s testimony is anticipated to ultimate a number of days, and prison analysts warn that he must watch out along with his phrases.

His testimony “may open the door to all varieties of previous dangerous habits he might be puzzled about,” mentioned Joey Jackson, CNN’s prison analyst. “If the jury thinks he’s mendacity, evasive or unsympathetic, a conviction is confident.”

Scientific issues too can play a job.

“There’s nonetheless a slender probability of eliciting the sympathy of any person at the jury,” mentioned Loyola Legislation Faculty professor Stan Goldman.

However Jackson thinks Durst must watch out about how jurors view his clinical issues. “If he testifies and feign sickness or incapacity, the jury will see all through it,” Jackson mentioned.

Additionally, Pass judgement on Windham might nonetheless delay the trial because of Durst’s unwell well being, Goldman mentioned.

“If the pass judgement on adjustments his thoughts and determines that Durst’s situation makes him not worthy to testify presently or within the close to long run,” Goldman mentioned.

How did we get right here?

Prosecutors allege that Durst shot Berman within the head from in the back of to forestall her from accusing him of Kathleen Durst’s disappearance in 1982. They are saying Durst confided in Berman that he killed his spouse and that she helped duvet his tracks.

Durst will probably be interrogated by means of John Lewin, deputy district legal professional in Los Angeles, who relentlessly pursued Durst for the homicide of Berman.

Lewin and Durst went in combination in a New Orleans jail mobile in 2015 after Durst agreed an interview that might ultimate 3 hours, with out his legal professionals provide, who made doubtlessly destructive claims and complained about his many bodily diseases.

“My existence expectancy is ready 5 years,” the eccentric millionaire mentioned within the 2015 interview.

There’s little bodily proof in Berman’s just about 20-year unsolved demise. There aren’t any eyewitnesses and no homicide weapon.

Key piece of proof is the so-called “cadaver” notice, a cryptic letter despatched to police with Berman’s deal with and the phrase “cadaver” in capital letters that led detectives to her frame.

In “The Jinx,” Durst mentioned the letter may best were despatched by means of Berman’s killer. Protection lawyers in the past denied that Durst wrote the notice, and so they attempted to exclude handwriting proof about it from the trial.

However in a lawsuit filed past due ultimate 12 months, legal professionals for the actual property wealthy person reversed direction and said that Durst wrote the nameless notice. “This doesn’t exchange the truth that Bob Durst didn’t kill Susan Berman,” DeGuerin mentioned on the time.

Additionally within the documentary, filmmakers faced Durst with every other letter he as soon as despatched to Berman, with a nearly equivalent handwriting because the ‘cadaver’ notice. In each, Beverly Hills was once misspelled as “BEVERLEY.”

Lewin, within the interview with Durst, requested him, “Why would you suppose the killer left a notice?”

“I’ll keep away from that,” Durst responded.