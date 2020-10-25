Robert Evans’ Estate Sale Rakes in Hundreds of Thousands

The property of Robert Evans, the late producer and Paramount Studios govt, bought over 600 gadgets this weekend, with some particular person gadgets costing lots of of hundreds of {dollars}. The occasion was held by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and on-line.

Evans produced movies like “The Godfather,” “The Godfather II,” “Chinatown,” “Rosemary’s Child” and extra, and championed the careers of administrators resembling Francis Ford Coppola, Sidney Lumet and John Schlesinger. He died on Oct. 26, 2019.

His assortment of Helmut Newton prints bought for a complete of $486,972, with “In Robert’s Backyard,” which was inscribed to Evans and hung by his mattress, promoting for $237,500 alone. Newton’s print titled “Saddle II” bought for $125,000, “Pool Women” went for $19,200, “Suzanne Nude II” for $10,000, “Debra Spanking Pink” introduced in $10,240 and Evans’ namesake print bought for $10,000. A signed limited-edition copy of Newton’s “Sumo: Monte Carlo” by Taschen hauled in $28,800.

Different artwork items in Evans dwelling bought for a hefty pricetag, resembling Duilio Barnabe’s “Man Enjoying Playing cards” portray for $75,000 and a pair of carved seated lions, which introduced in $10,240.

Memorabilia from Evans’ profession in Hollywood have been additionally auctioned. Evans’ 1974 Golden Globe award for “Chinatown” went for $83,200, which is over 27 occasions its authentic estimate of $3,000. Evans’ third draft of the “Chinatown” script signed by screenwriter Robert Towne went for $40,625 and Evans’ leather-bound annotated script of “The Godfather” hauled in $32,000. A set of telegrams containing a heated change between Evans and “The Godfather” director Coppola additionally bought for $38,400, and Evans’ brass nameplate that held on his workplace door at Paramount Studios went for $22,400, which is 73 occasions its authentic estimate of $300.