Robert Garland Lifeless: ‘No Way Out’ Writer Dies Was 83

Robert Warner Garland, a Hollywood screenwriter and producer who wrote “No Way Out” and “The Electrical Horseman,” died on Saturday in Baltimore, Md., attributable to issues from dementia, in line with his son. He was 83.

Garland was born on Might 1, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and attended St. John’s Faculty in Annapolis, Md. Certainly one of his first jobs within the trade was as a expertise coordinator for “The Tonight Present Starring Johnny Carson” in 1969, and he quickly grew to become a author and helped put together Carson’s nightly monologues.

Along with “The Tonight Present,” Garland additionally wrote for a number of sitcoms, equivalent to “That Lady,” “The Invoice Cosby Present,” “Love American Model,” “The Bob Newhart Present” and “Sanford and Son.”

Within the movie trade, he wrote the 1979 movie “The Electrical Horseman,” directed by Sidney Pollack and starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The movie was a field workplace success, incomes $62 million from a $12.5 million price range and changing into the eleventh highest-grossing movie of 1979. After working collectively on “The Electrical Horseman,” Garland and Pollack had an in depth relationship and collaborated on “Tootsie,” although Garland was uncredited.

Garland wrote and produced “No Way Out,” directed by Roger Donaldson in 1987 and starring Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman and Sean Younger. He additionally wrote “The Huge Blue” by director Luc Besson and an early draft of “The Fifth Aspect,” additionally by Besson. All through his profession, Garland was employed to put in writing a lot of scripts that went unproduced, equivalent to a sequel to the 1956 movie “Big,” and he was additionally uncredited on “Fairly Lady” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

Garland was a member of the Writers Guild of America. After dwelling in Los Angeles and New York for work, he retired from screenwriting within the Nineties and lived in a number of locations world wide, together with Paris, France; Liguria, Italy; and Key West, Fla. He was admired for his encyclopedic information of artwork and historical past, and he would usually write scripts longhand or dictate them.

He’s survived by his son Michael, an legal professional in Washington, DC; his daughter-in-law Hedda Garland; and grandsons Jonah and Felix.