Robert Lewandowski getting closer to Barcelona: the key meeting that excites fans

The Pole would agree to sign for Barcelona (Reuters)

With the 2021-22 season about to come to an end, the FC Barcelona began planning the next one with the aim of returning the institution to the top of Europe. To do this, you should make the most of the next transfer market of July.

With some signings on track, such as that of Andreas Chirstensen (he would arrive as a free agent from Chelsea), the leadership, with the approval of Xavi Hernández, wants to close as soon as possible the arrival of a large figure that becomes the spearhead of the attack culé.

That is why, according to the Catalan newspaper Sportthe Barça sports director Matthew German had a personal meeting with Zahavi pinesthe representative of the last winner of The Best of FIFA, Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski added a new league title recently (Reuters)

Both parties would have shared a dinner with the intention of starting to close some details. According to the newspaper in question, the negotiations were “successful” and they have already begun to lay the foundations for the agreement in the absence of the approval of Bayern Munich, a team with which the player has a contract until June 30, 2023.

Although the latest information coming from Germany affirms that the Bavarian team does not have among its plans to sell the 33-year-old player, the pressure that the footballer himself could exert would be key. In economic matters, FC Barcelona would be willing to offer between 30 and 35 million euros in its initial offer.

On the other hand, the Pole does not want to make these negotiations a (European) summer novel and that is why You want to have a clear picture of your future in the next 15 days. The top scorer in the Bundesliga, along with his agent, have already agreed on the key details of his new contract to speed up the process in the event that Bayern accepts the offer.

The Pole has one more year of contract with Bayern Munich (Reuters)

Barcelona wants to sign the centre-forward to start planning its sports project for the 2022-23 season. However, in addition to contracting, they are also required to sell to meet the fair play financial. On the exit ramp there are soccer players like Samuel Umtiti, Roberto Neto, Clement Lenglet and Martin Braitwhaiteamong others.

We will also have to see what happens with the case Dembelé. After a tug of war between the leadership and its representatives, the french became a key piece for Xavi Hernández and the club must resolve its situation before June 30, the date on which the player would become a free agent.

KEEP READING

Liverpool prevailed with authority against Villarreal and took a step towards the Champions League final

The pearls of the unforgettable duel between Manchester City and Real Madrid: Guardiola’s crazy reaction, De Bruyne’s record and Benzema’s luxury

“My family gave up living for me”: Sergio Ramos opened his heart in an intimate interview with PSG