Robert Lewandowski minimized the Ballon d’Or that Messi won: “Only journalists vote”

Lewandowski kept the one from FIFA while Messi took the one from France Football

It is a reality that Robert Lewandowski He is one of the best soccer players today and both the personal numbers and the achievements with the Bayern Munich they vouch for it The Polish forward competed hand in hand with Lionel Messi for the two most important individual awards of the season: the Golden Ball of the magazine France Soccer Y The Best. Although the first in question remained in the hands of the Argentine, the man born in Warsaw was happy to have won the award given by the FIFA.

“I’ve been thinking lately about The Best and Ballon d’Or awards. I’ve come to the conclusion that the FIFA award does matter more. Only journalists vote in the Ballon d’Or, there is no clear verification. Professionals and press vote in the FIFA. The captains and coaches can evaluate our performances in a more realistic and objective way, because they know how much each game, each record, each injury costs us. Perhaps in the prestigious ranking the Ballon d’Or is better positioned, but the recognition I received by winning The Best makes me proud, because I know how hard I worked for many years,” Robert reflected in a conversation with the Polish magazine Pilka Nozna.

In addition, he stopped to analyze the reason why Lionel Messi did not vote for him when selecting the best player of the season: “I did vote for him because I appreciate what he did this year and before. Messi said he would vote for me for the Ballon d’Or. Did your point of view change later? I do not know. I have no complaints, he made his decision and that’s it. Anyway, I won the award, so it was easier for me to accept it.”

At the Ballon d’Or gala, Robert settled for the best striker award (Photo: Reuters)

On the other hand, he told in the first person how he took having been in second place in the Ballon d’Or behind the Flea. “It’s not like I can’t sleep after not winning an award, wondering where I failed. Especially as I have realized that politics in football also play a role sometimes. The results of these votes do not affect me in any way. The important thing is to enjoy the game and help my teammates to win”Lewandowski explained.

The Bayern Munich striker touched on several topics around the crack from Rosario and compared his move to Paris Saint Germain with the club changes made by Cristiano Ronaldo: “For Messi, changing clubs was undoubtedly a much more daunting experience. He has never played in a country other than Spain, he has never spoken another language. He ran into a communication barrier. Cristiano has changed clubs and leagues several times before. The age at which you change teams is not important, the different circumstances are decisive.

To close, he stopped to comment on Erling Braut Haaland, striker for Borussia Dortmund, and his competition in the Bundesliga. “He is a different type of player than me. He’s strong, fast, physical. His game is based on that. I have different qualities. Just because someone has great potential doesn’t mean they will become a star for many years. I don’t like to compare a 33-year-old player to a 21-year-old. Each has its own development. But of course Haaland is a great player and it’s a pleasure to watch.”, he concluded.

