Robert Lewandowski received the Golden Boot and surrendered to Ronaldo and Messi: “What they did may not be repeated again”

The Polish won the golden boot corresponding to the 2020-21 season (Efe)

Thank you to your 41 goals last season, Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski received the Golden Boot in an event organized by the ESM (European Sport Media) leading the podium that conformed with Cristiano Ronaldo (29 at Juventus) and Lionel Messi (30 in Barcelona).

When consulted by his two adversaries, who in between both they add 10 trophies (6 for the Argentine and four for the Portuguese), the 33-year-old footballer remarked: “I compete with myself. What the two of them have done is something that may never happen again. But I focus on what I can deliver. That is something that requires work and respect ”.

To Lewandowski, who collected the award that the Italian had won last season Ciro Immobile (Lazio with 36 goals) also asked him if it is possible for him to leave the Bundesliga to play in another country, and assured that he is one hundred percent with Bayern and that he has no other teams in mind.

Lewandowski integrated the podium with Messi and Ronaldo (@lewy_official)

“It is a question that I have heard for years, but I have nothing in mind. I play against those teams in the Champions League where we can show our level against them. I am one hundred percent with Bayern. Of course there will always be speculations, but I don’t deal with them, “he said.

At the same time, Lewandowski was convinced that he can still play for a few more years at his current level. “My experience is valuable. Physically I feel fine. My (medical) exams are optimal. That means that my body allows me to play for some years at this level ”, he highlighted.

In the past season the Pole scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga and surpassed the record that Gerd Müller had held for 70 years. In addition, in the previous campaign (2019-20) he had already integrated the podium behind Immobile with 34 goals in 68 games.

“I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches and all of FC Bayern Munich. I am very proud of what we have achieved together “, wrote the footballer on his social networks.

As for the present, Lewandowski has already started this new campaign on the right foot and in seven games he played so far he has scored 11 goals, the last against Bochum in the 7-0 win, corresponding to the fifth round of the Bundesliga.

