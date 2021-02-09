Robert Lewandowski sent a warning to the Tigers before the final of the Club World Cup

Robert Lewandowski sent a warning to the UANL Tigers ahead of the Club World Cup final (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

Robert Lewandowski, forward of Bayern Munich, sent a warning to UANL Tigers prior to the end of Club World Cup. The Pole said that they will seek to be more forceful than they were against Al-Ahly.

“Starting tomorrow we will focus on Tigres. It is a good moment for us here, we want to win this trophy and the sixth title. A World Cup is always something special. We are prepared! I hope that in the final we will have even better football and that we don’t need so many opportunities, “he commented after the semifinal match.

And it is that the German giant, although he had the domain of the meeting, could only make two goals. However, the European striker noted that he will prepare to get the sextet, a feat that only Barcelona has achieved.

“I have seen the other semifinal. Tigres is a very athletic team, they deserved to reach the final. Tomorrow we will prepare for it. We want the title. If we succeed, the team will end an excellent season with the sixth title. It would also be an extraordinary success in the exceptional history of the Bayern club, “he said.

It is worth remembering that, of the seven Mexican teams to go to the maximum tournament at club level, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were Necaxa’s third places in the first edition of 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017.

In turn, América (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) that could only get fourth place in this competition. Chivas, on the other hand, lost their two matches and remained in last place in the contest.

Thus, Andre Pierre Gignac he remembered his words after the quarter-final match against Ulsan Hyundai. “I said we came to make history and we are the first Mexican club to reach the final”, said the feline player after the victory against Palmeiras.

The highest historical scorer of the university institution pointed out that those of the Sultana del Norte made a great effort to take the victory. “We made a great effort, from the goalkeeper to the striker”, he detailed.

“It was an intense match. They have a great goalkeeper who made three or four saves, but we came out with the victory. We are happy tonight. The important thing now is to rest and prepare for the final because we can do something historic “, he stressed.

At the same time, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, coach of the UANL Tigres, acknowledged that his team is enjoying their pass to the final of the Club World Cup. Although they could face the mighty Bayern Munich, the Brazilian assured that the illusions are still intact to lift the champion trophy.

Tigres got a ticket to the grand final by beating Palmeiras with a goal from André-Pierre Gignac (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

“Everyone’s effort put us in the final. I think it’s one thing we’re enjoying and we’re going to keep dreaming about. We are still very involved and hopefully we can give the great satisfaction of the championship “, he mentioned after the triumph over Palmeiras.

The naturalized Mexican helmsman indicated that the cats have had a great tournament since they faced Ulsan Hyundai. Admitted that the two teams they faced were tough, but he applauded the effort of his pupils to overcome all difficulties.

“In both games we did the merits to reach the final. We face two very good teams, naturally with different styles, but we adapt well and imposed our style of play, “he explained.

Finally, he noted that in the final they will have to sign with another totally different team, but he pointed out that he has already studied them to achieve glory. “Now we are going to have another style of play. We know them perfectly and hope remains intact, “he concluded.

