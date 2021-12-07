Robert Lewandowski spoke for the first time about the gesture that Lionel Messi had with him at the Ballon d’Or

Lewandowski spoke after finishing second in the Ballon d’Or award (Reuters)

Lionel Messi He became the best footballer in the world again in 2021, after surpassing great sports stars in the vote for the Golden Ball. After leaving names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé o Karim Benzema, the Argentine ended up competing hand in hand with Robert Lewandowski for the trophy.

Finally, the current PSG striker (613) won by 33 votes difference the Bayern Munich attacker (580) and, as soon as he took the microphone, he wanted to acknowledge the Pole for what he did during this campaign, but above all to let him know that deserves to have in their showcases the award that France Football decided not to deliver in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga’s top gunner recently spoke about it. In an interview he gave to the program The power of football from the polish chain Sports Channel, the attacker expressed dissatisfaction.

Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or (Reuters)

“There was sadness, I have nothing to hide”, assured Lewandowski when asked about the fact of being below The flea on the vote, adding: “I cannot say that I am satisfied but quite the opposite. I feel dissatisfied ”.

“Being so close, competing with Lionel Messi… of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach. But, in fact, I felt sad and it was good that we did not have a match in the middle of the week after the gala “, considered the former Borussia Dortmund, referring to how he was affected by the fact of not being able to lift the Ballon d’Or corresponding to the 2021.

Later, he also referred to the words that Lionel Messi had after going on stage to collect the award: “I would like your statement to be honest, not just empty words”he commented with a smile. “However, I am not enthusiastic,” he declared about the possibility of receiving in the future the trophy that was not awarded in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and in which he seemed a clear winner over the rest of the candidates.

Lewandowski spoke about the possibility of receiving the 2020 Ballon d’Or (Reuters)

“It is a special night for me. It is an honor to fight Lewandowski, you were the winner of the Ballon d’Or last year and France Football I should give it to you. You were just the winner, you should have it at home too ”, the Argentine star had publicly declared.

After those words, the editor-in-chief of the French magazine and responsible for the award, Pascal Ferré, came on stage to reconsider Messi’s proposal: “What he said was nice and smart. I think we don’t have to make decisions too quickly. We can think about it and we should, ”he said.

“We cannot be sure if Lewandowski would have won the Ballon d’Or last year. We cannot know because there were no votes, but, to be honest, I had a good chance of winning it. “, sentenced the manager, who for this season voted for the Pole ahead of the PSG star.

