Robert Lewandowski surprised to comment on the Superclassic

The Superclásico of Argentine soccer transcends borders and the whole world knows about Boca-River. In European football, beyond all its power and international level, there are figures who are aware of what happens with this clash. And in this case, Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich striker who broke countless records in the German giant highlighted his admiration for the Buenos Aires duel.

In dialogue with ESPN, the Polish attacker assured that he knows the traditional Creole derby. “It is one of the most important in the world. In the Premier you have one or two, also in Ligue 1 or in the Bundesliga, but there are few that big. I am always attentive when I see that Boca-River is coming, I like the weather in the stadiums. Last year the fans were not in the stadium, but now they are coming back ”, he stressed.

At Old continent the public returned earlier to the stadiums and the color returned. And as the capacity grew in each league, the important matches allowed the fans to return to give it a unique framework. This was noticed this weekend where there were several classics in Europe and people were able to satisfy their desire to be in the stands.

The Boca Juniors-River Plate is a classic praised all over the planet (REUTERS / Gustavo Ortiz)

Knowing the hobbies of various countries for his career, the Pole, pointed out about the Superclásico, which he considers that “always there is a very exciting climate ”. “It is incredible to see how the fans are waiting for the game. I can imagine what it means for the players, ”he stressed.

“Although some Brazilian teammates have told me what it means to play it and be on the field of play. I must say that if the game came, I would be aware of the result“Concluded the 33-year-old soccer player.

Several are the stars from other latitudes who praised the Superclásico, the sporting event that is considered one of the most important worldwide and that many would like to play beyond distances. The words of the legendary Polish gunner serve to confirm the good vision of this traditional duel.

Lewandowski praised the color of the public, which returned in the last River Plate-Boca Juniors (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

Lewandowski He is one of the best players in the world and has an excellent campaign in which he has a total of 411 goals at club level. At Bayern Munich it is at the club where he won everything and has a global of 311 annotations and 66 assists over 342 games played; that add up 72 conversions with your selection.

His contract with the German giant expires on June 30, 2023 and demonstrates its validity with ten goals in the same number of dates played in the Bundeliga, where is the scorer. In the German first division his team leads with 22 points, one more than his immediate escort, Borussia Dortmund.

What is coming for Bayern Munich is the fourth date of the Champions League where they also lead, in this case Group E, with a perfect score (9). On Tuesday, November 2, they will face Benfica from Portugal. While for the domestic tournament they will host Freiburg on Saturday, November 6.

