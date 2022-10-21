Robert Lewandowski was full of praise for the National Team ahead of their meeting in Qatar 2022

Robert Lewandowski assured that the Mexican team will be a difficult rival (Photo: Special/@Instagram/@laczynaspilka/@miseleccionm)

Exactly one month after the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the National selection commanded by Gerardo Martino patiently awaits its World Cup debut against Poland, commanded by the star of FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski.

The match between the Tricolor and Poland will be on Tuesday, November 22 and, just over 30 days before the World Cup match, the captain of the white eagles, Robert Lewandowski spoke about the functioning of the Mexican team, its history in World Cups, as well as his respect for Gerardo Martino’s team.

It was In an interview for the official media of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), where the former Bayern Munich center forward defined the Aztec team as a team that “never gives up”. Furthermore, he highlighted his generational mix and did not fail to mention his good record in World Cups.

“Mexico is a tough team that always fights and never gives up. The Mexicans combine youth with experience and they know how to play in big competitions. It is something that we are very clear about, for us it will be a great challenge”, he mentioned for the official FIFA media.

In addition to this situation, the Polish star did not miss the opportunity to talk about the team he sees as the strongest in Group C, Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

“There is not much to say, it is an exceptional selection. In my opinion, she is one of the favorites to win. It has a Leo Messi at the helm, who is a true legend. It will undoubtedly be the most difficult match. It will be great to face such an incredible team and such strong players,” the 34-year-old striker stressed.

The history between Poland and Mexico is eight games, seven of them friendly. The only official confrontation was during the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, where the team led by José Antonio Roca fell 1-3 against the European National Team.

The painting by Gerardo Martino that has Hirving as a figure “Chucky” Lozano he will start his participation in the World Cup on Tuesday, November 22 against Poland; on Saturday the 26th they will face Argentina and will finish the group stage against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday the 30th.

Mexico is one of the countries with the most participation in the history of the World Cups, it is even in the top five of the teams with the most attendance at the international fair, only below Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina. With the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the National Team will add its seventeenth participation in the history of the competitions that FIFA has held.

Qatar throughout its territory is expected to receive a sizeable contingent of guests this winter as it becomes the smallest nation ever to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events, the FIFA World Cup.

In the case of Mexico, on April 1, Qatar’s ambassador to Mexico, Mohammed Al Kuwari, revealed that at least 40,000 Mexican fans are expected to attend the World Cup. While the West Asian nation predicts more than a million fans will travel to Doha during the World Cup.

