Robert Lewandowski’s impressive Chilean goal for Bayern Munich for the Champions League

He is the footballer who broke in to break the hegemony of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the awards year after year, a relentless scorer, who continues to show his nose in front of the goal with all the resources … Including a plastic, aesthetic Chilean, with an orange ball and under heavy snowfall. Robert Lewandowski he did it again. The 33-year-old Pole opened the scoring for the Bayern Munich before him Dynamo Kyiv, by Champions League, with a shocking technical gesture.

It happened 13 minutes into the first half: after a shot from the visit from outside the area, the rebound in the defender Zabarnyi lifted the ball just behind Lewandowski’s back, who did not hesitate and put together the effective pirouette to decree the 1-0 for Germans.

Just in advance of the duel for the fifth date of the group stage of the European Champions League, a snowstorm fell on the Olympic stadium in Kiev, flooding the playing field, on which the employees of the local club had to work hard to make it fit for the dispute of a crossing of this magnitude.

With temperatures between -1 and -2 degrees Celsius, thousands of fans braved the cold to witness the match. One of them, with a naked torso, even jumped onto the playing field and ended up being captured by security agents. And then, beyond the fact that it was an adversary conquest, they enjoyed the enormous goal of the Pole, who showed Bayern the way to victory, which was imposed by 2 to 1 (Coman scored the second conquest of the winner, while Denis Garmash discounted for the homeowner).

Thus, Munich leads the group with 15 points, the product of five victories in the five games, and with a goal difference of +16. Logically, he is already classified for the round of 16 as the winner of his area. In this context, Robert is the top scorer in the competition with 9 goals. And he shouted on each of the dates played so far, a brand that he only shares with Cristiano Ronaldo, today a Manchester United star.

