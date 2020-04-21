Robert Loomis, Maya Angelou’s Book Editor, Dies at 93 – Variety

Legendary e-book editor Robert Loomis died on Sunday in Stony Brook, N.Y. He was 93.

He died at Stony Brook College Hospital after he had fallen at residence.

Loomis spent his greater than 50 years in e-book publishing at Random Home. His roster of authors included Maya Angelou, Daniel J. Boorstin, Wlliam Styron, Calvin Trillin, Edmund Morris, Shelby Foote, Jim Lehrer and David Rockefeller.

He edited 31 books by Angelou, together with her first, “I Know Why the Caged Fowl Sings,” in 1969.

”We’re an merchandise,” Angelou as soon as instructed the New York Instances. ”I’d go along with Bob if he left and went to a college press. He is aware of what I hope to realize in all my work. I don’t know anyone as fierce, merely fierce, however he’s as tender as he’s robust.”

Neil Sheehan’s tome “A Shiny Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam” took the creator 16 years to put in writing with Loomis by his facet the complete time. When it was revealed 1988, it gained the Nationwide Book Award. That very same 12 months, one other e-book edited by Loomis, Peter Dexter’s novel “Paris Trout,” gained the fiction award.

Born in Ohio, Loomis instructed Vainness Truthful in 2011 that he turned an editor as a result of his personal prose wasn’t ok to make it as a author. “I wrote lots of fiction, nevertheless it was simply school stuff,” he mentioned. “It appears to me you need to be so assured in your self to change into a author.”

Loomis is survived by a daughter, Searchlight Footage SVP Diana Loomis, from his first marriage to literary agent Gloria Loomis, a son Miles from his second marriage to Norman Mailer biographer Hilary Mills Loomis, and a grandson Jackson.