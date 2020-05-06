Robert Pattinson Fans Can’t Stop Joking About How Annoyed He Probably Is With New Twilight Book

Depart a Remark
Information broke earlier this week that Stephanie Meyers will lastly be publishing the e-book she wrote from Edward Cullen’s perspective. Loads of followers are pumped to be getting extra from the Twilight universe, however others on the web are merely having enjoyable imagining actor Robert Pattinson’s response to the information.
Though Robert Pattinson has been considerably kinder about his time on Twilight because the franchise has aged, there was a transparent time frame the place he actually didn’t take pleasure in being recognized for the franchise and one other time frame the place’s he’s tried to persuade the fanbase the vampy film franchise was as bizarre as work like Good Time or Cosmopolis.
So, followers in fact are taking to social media to think about how Robert Pattinson is reacting to the newest information. My favorites are blunt and to the purpose, resembling this tweet:
One other humorous submit imagines Robert Pattinson in each interview shifting ahead and getting requested extra Twilight questions simply when it appeared that topic was lastly dying down.
To me, the interview commentary might be probably the most spot-on of the tweets, nevertheless it doesn’t make it any much less humorous. Different Web customers felt a bit compassion for Robert Pattinson’s “trauma” from his years starring reverse Kristen Stewart, calling out Stephanie Meyers for what she’s about to do to the poor actor.
And most suppose there’s no likelihood in hell a Midnight Solar film would result in Robert Pattinson reprising the function:
It must be famous, there are a number of individuals on the Web holding out hope that Robert Pattinson can carry his jokes to an audiobook studying of Midnight Solar, nodding again to the traditional DVD commentary from the unique motion pictures.
Given we already consider the questions will likely be rolling in, there’s a very good likelihood ultimately we’ll hear from Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson on the brand new Twilight e-book.
To me, the timing of Midnight Solar is tremendous fascinating. The e-book truly leaked manner again in 2008 – like earlier than the Twilight motion pictures had even wrapped their notorious run – and writer Stephanie Meyer famously shelved the challenge. Now, simply when issues have quieted down, she’s pulling out the massive weapons and placing it on cabinets.
It truly is smart. This form of formatting has been exceedingly standard in recent times and also you want look no additional than different standard franchise Fifty Shades of Gray to comprehend it. Creator E.L. James revealed a collection of books (the third of which remains to be coming) from Christian Gray’s perspective after her authentic trilogy had wrapped. Midnight Solar is similar idea and can inform Twilight’s story from the attitude of Edward Cullen.
But, now all I can do is think about Robert Pattinson in upcoming The Batman interviews getting requested about Twilight as soon as once more. There’s one thing reasonably poetic about having to speak in regards to the franchise that made you well-known once more the primary time you’re lastly taking over a complete ‘nother large film universe. It virtually looks like an SNL sketch.
Anyway, we’ll have to attend and see what occurs with R Pats, however Midnight Solar is about to publish on August 4.
