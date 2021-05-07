Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor Back India COVID Relief

Go Campaign ambassadors Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor helped announce the organization’s new fundraising initiative to provide relief for India’s worsening COVID crisis.

The organization’s COVID Relief Fund will provide PPE, oximeters, food to families in need (including in the largest slum of Dharavi), daily health checks, homeschooling for children, access to vaccinations, medicine and ambu bags (manual resuscitators).

“India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody,” Collins said, urging supporters to donate. “They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

On Friday, India reported the largest single day spike of new COVID-19 cases, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, with more than 21 million total coronavirus infections. Reports indicate nearly 3.5 million people are actively being treated for COVID-19 in India, as the increasing case numbers are overwhelming the country’s healthcare system and devastating the population.

“As COVID rages through India, Go Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeter, and resuscitators to those who need it” McGregor said. “Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives.”

“Think of Go as a really meaningful investment fund,” Pattinson added. “They take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children.”

Over the past eight years, Go Campaign has partnered with grassroots organizations including Dharavi Diary, Red Brigade and Bal Ashram Trust to provide support to India. The organization has set a goal of raising a $250,000 from individual donors within the next two weeks.

“We are fortunate in that we are in a position to cut out the red tape often associated with many aid organizations and bring fast and immediate relief to families in India who are fearing for their lives,” said Go Campaign founder and CEO Scott Fifer. “The more we raise, the more children, women and families we can protect.”

In 2020, Go Campaign also enlisted a new group of young Hollywood activists to help raise awareness of the organization’s mission. The group, known as Changemakers and including Minka Kelly, Brandon Flynn, Nikki Reed, Max Carver, Alex MacNicoll and Abigail Cowan, will also support and amplify this new fundraising effort.

To help those in India in need, please visit http://gocampaign.org/India.