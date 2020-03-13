Robert Pattinson Reveals He Wasn’t Team Edward Attractive When Auditioning For Twilight

Robert Pattinson has established fairly a reputation for himself as an actor, having labored with a few of the most iconic administrators working right now. However he first grew to become a family identify taking part in Edward Cullen within the Twilight franchise. Primarily based off the novel of the identical identify, Edward is a intercourse image on each the web page and display screen, nevertheless it seems that Pattinson wasn’t feeling too scorching when he went in to audition for his vampiric alter ego. He not too long ago shared this shocking story, and it is a good one.