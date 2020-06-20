Robert Pattinson Says Tenet Was Exhausting And He Didn’t Even Do Most Of The Work

If Robert Pattinson discovered Tenet to be tiring, I can solely think about how he’s felt taking pictures The Batman, because the actor is taking part in the eponymous vigilante. Then once more, Tenet’s principal pictures went uninterrupted, whereas The Batman needed to pause rolling cameras again in March because of the international well being disaster. Pattinson even admitted that he was grateful for the break since he went straight from engaged on Tenet to The Batman and was feeling “just a little crazy.” So the experiences aren’t fairly comparable, however Pattinson is gearing as much as don the cape and cowl once more, as The Batman’s manufacturing is anticipated to select again up quickly.