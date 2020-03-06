Robert Pattinson Says Twilight Is Weirder Than We Give It Credit For: ‘Chewing Placenta,’ Anyone?

Even earlier than Twilight, I used to be doing bizarre stuff. And to be trustworthy, I at all times thought Twilight was fairly bizarre. It’s actually simply the form of advertising that made it mainstream. In case you take a look at any interview I did, I might be pushing the chewing by way of placenta, any component which I may make gross, like I’d push and push and push it to the entrance. However you may’t compete with one man towards the entire advertising division going, ‘It’s a romantic odyssey, it’s lovely.’ It’s like, ‘No, it’s disgusting [laughs].’