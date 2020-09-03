Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Covid, Halting ‘Batman’ Production

UPDATED: Robert Pattinson has examined constructive for coronavirus, prompting “The Batman” to droop filming in the UK days after it went again into manufacturing, in response to a supply accustomed to the scenario.

Warner Bros. confirmed earlier on Thursday that manufacturing was being halted after a crew member examined constructive however didn’t verify the particular person’s identification. Self-importance Honest first reported that Pattinson was the one who had coronavirus.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ manufacturing has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson mentioned in an announcement. “Filming is briefly paused.”

The studio declined to remark about whether or not or not Pattinson had contracted the virus; a consultant for the actor didn’t instantly reply to request for remark.

Relying on the period of time that Pattinson has to self-isolate and get better, suspending manufacturing might be a expensive proposition. “The Batman,” starring Pattinson because the Caped Crusader, was about seven weeks into filming once they needed to flip off cameras in March as a result of pandemic. The gritty comedian e-book journey has roughly three months of fabric left to shoot and hopes to be carried out filming by the top of the yr.

Quite a few productions had been placed on pause when the virus started to accentuate final spring, and only a few blockbusters have resumed filming amid the worldwide well being disaster. “Jurassic World: Dominion” was the primary main film to restart and has been again to work at Pinewood Studios within the U.Ok. since July. Common Photos, the studio releasing the most recent “Jurassic” sequel, has taken costly and in depth measures to make sure the set will stay coronavirus-free. These security procedures contain every thing from routine temperature checks to renting out a lodge for the forged and crew for 20 weeks.

Since manufacturing for “The Batman” was placed on maintain, Warner Bros. pushed again its theatrical launch and now plans to unveil the film on the large display screen on Oct. 1, 2021.

Matt Reeves directed “The Batman,” which additionally stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano because the Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell spherical out the forged.

Reeves, in a latest panel throughout DC FanDome, revealed that “The Batman” takes place throughout “12 months Two” of the Darkish Knight’s emergence — earlier than his enemies have turn into full-fledged supervillains.