Robert Pattinson’s Batman movie to get TV spin-off series

Assume Batman deserves a greater class of spin-off? Properly, HBO goes to give it to you: a brand new caped crusader TV series is within the works, one that can tie-in to upcoming DC movies.

Though upcoming movie The Batman – which stars Robert Pattinson because the Darkish Knight – hasn’t but accomplished filming, streaming service HBO Max has introduced a tie-in series set in Gotham Metropolis.

At the moment untitled, the brand new present will observe the town’s police drive as they battle the prison underworld.

Though it’s not confirmed if Pattinson or Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon within the upcoming movie) will star within the series, HBO has mentioned the present will exist in the identical universe as new motion pictures.

This transfer mirrors the present Marvel ‘part 4’ technique, with Disney Plus TV series corresponding to Hawkeye launched alongside big-screen choices like Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.

The brand new series will subsequently exist outdoors the world of DC’s so-called Arrowverse. This band of exhibits options Batwoman, a series that not too long ago changed lead Ruby Rose with Javicia Leslie.

Whereas The Batman director Matt Reeves will helm the brand new venture, Terence Winter, author of Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos, will write and govt produce the series.

“That is an incredible alternative, not solely to develop the imaginative and prescient of the world I’m creating within the movie, however to discover it within the type of depth and element that solely a long-form format can afford,” Matt Reeves mentioned in a press release.

“And getting to work with the extremely proficient Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

HBO Max added: “The series offers an unprecedented alternative to prolong the world established within the movie and additional discover the myriad of compelling and complicated characters of Gotham.”

A goal airdate hasn’t but been introduced by HBO.

It’s at present unclear how UK viewers can be ready to watch the series. Nonetheless, it’s doable UK companies Sky and NOW TV will host the title due to their present take care of HBO.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Sky for remark.

Should you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV information.