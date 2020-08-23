Robert Pattinson’s First The Batman Trailer Is Haunting And Brutal

Regardless of it nonetheless being a 12 months away, The Batman can already be checked out as the primary constructing block to developing a universe separate from the DCEU. Together with sequels already being deliberate, there’s additionally a collection in growth for HBO Max that may observe the Gotham Metropolis Police Division throughout Batman’s first 12 months, thus making it a prequel. Whereas the DCEU does its personal factor with Batman, be it the Ben Affleck model or the return of Michael Keaton’s iteration, Reeves is carving out his personal nook to mess around with the Batman mythology, and that is an attractive first take a look at how that may kick off.