Robert Pattinson’s First The Batman Trailer Is Haunting And Brutal

One other chapter of Batman cinematic historical past will unfold quickly. Following Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham Metropolis’s Darkish Knight within the DC Prolonged Universe, Robert Pattinson is donning the cape and cowl for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which started filming in January and is anticipated to be launched in the direction of the ultimate chunk of 2021.
Within the fast months following The Batman kicking off principal images, we had been handled to seems to be at Robert Pattinson within the Batman costume and the Batmobile his Bruce Wayne will probably be using round in. Nonetheless, at this time marks the largest peek at The Batman but because of the trailer popping out of the DC FanDome on-line occasion. Test it out!
Simply days after Matt Reeves shared The Batman’s official emblem and funky art work from DC Comics Writer Jim Lee, the filmmaker stopped by DC FanDome to indicate off The Batman trailer. As promised, we’re as soon as once more being handled to a darkish tackle the Batman mythos, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in his second 12 months of crimefighting and having to cope with Gotham Metropolis being terrorized by The Riddler, who will probably be performed by Paul Dano.
We get peeks at a few of The Batman’s different starring characters, together with Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard’s Gil Colson (in addition to voiceover from Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth), however clearly the eponymous character is entrance and middle, out and in of costume. Talking of a suited-up Bruce, arguably his greatest second on this trailer comes in the direction of the tip, when he savagely beats up one of many criminals who picked a battle with him and declares, “I’m vengeance!” Anybody else get goosebumps?
We’ve seen darkish Batman motion pictures earlier than, however Matt Reeves (who, along with directing, co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin) seems to be to be taking issues to a brand new stage with The Batman. Years in the past, not lengthy after he boarded the undertaking, Reeves talked about how the film would have a noir tone and spotlight Bruce Wayne’s detective expertise. He’ll definitely want them to cease The Riddler, and it’s additionally now abundantly clear that The Batman is rocking some main Lengthy Halloween vibes.
As with most movie productions, The Batman needed to cease rolling cameras earlier this 12 months because of the present well being disaster, leading to its launch date pushed again. Nonetheless, manufacturing will reportedly resume in September, and if all goes in accordance with plan (and as of late, that’s not often ever a assure), then principal images will wrap up earlier than the 12 months is over. Nonetheless, clearly sufficient footage had been captured to piece collectively this trailer, which is most welcome.
Regardless of it nonetheless being a 12 months away, The Batman can already be checked out as the primary constructing block to developing a universe separate from the DCEU. Together with sequels already being deliberate, there’s additionally a collection in growth for HBO Max that may observe the Gotham Metropolis Police Division throughout Batman’s first 12 months, thus making it a prequel. Whereas the DCEU does its personal factor with Batman, be it the Ben Affleck model or the return of Michael Keaton’s iteration, Reeves is carving out his personal nook to mess around with the Batman mythology, and that is an attractive first take a look at how that may kick off.
The Batman swoops into theaters on October 1, 2021. Look by way of our DC motion pictures information to be taught what else this nook of the superhero market has coming down the pipeline, and preserve your ears tuned for extra new and updates popping out of DC FanDome.
