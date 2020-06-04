Robert Pattison’s Story About Landing The Batman Role Is Pretty Wild

Batman is arguably the most well-liked superhero of all time, with an interesting darkish backstory and his lack of precise powers. As such, he is been tailored for movie numerous occasions over time, with a gaggle of actors getting the prospect to don the cape an cowl. Following Ben Affleck’s departure from the DCEU, Twilight alum Robert Pattinson was solid to play the title character of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And the story about how he came upon about touchdown the gig is fairly wild.