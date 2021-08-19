Robert Redford Turns 85: This is A Glance At His Profession, In Footage

Award-winning actor and director Robert Redford used to be born on August 18, 1936. Right here’s a glance again at his occupation in pictures.



On this record picture from November 30, 2015, actor Robert Redford attends The Impartial Filmmaker Venture’s twenty fifth Annual Gotham Impartial Movie Awards in New York. (Picture via Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Robert Redford is screened on the Cannes Movie Competition earlier than the presentation of the film “Jeremiah Johnson” on Might 6, 1972. (AP Picture/Levy)

From left to proper, Robert Redford, Elizabeth Ashley and Kurt Kaznar are proven behind the scenes after the outlet night time of the Broadway comedy “Barefoot within the Park” at New York’s Biltmore Theater on Oct. 23, 1963. (AP Picture/Marty Lederhandler)

Actor Robert Redford has received the Oscar he received for Very best Director for “Atypical Other people” on the Academy Awards March 31, 1981 in Los Angeles. (AP picture)

This can be a 1965 picture of Robert Redford. (AP picture)

Robert Redford attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Our Souls at Evening” on the Museum of Trendy Artwork on September 27, 2017 in New York. (Picture via Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Robert Redford broadcasts to media that the Sundance Institute is becoming a member of forces with the GSM Affiliation, Nov. 8, 2006, in New York. The institute and affiliation, whose individuals serve greater than 2 billion cell phone shoppers international, started a mission to fee six unbiased filmmakers to create 5 brief movies made solely for cell distribution. (AP Picture/Louis Lanzano)

Actor Robert Redford bows to target audience earlier than taking part in a discussion board at Brown College, Might 24, 2008, in Windfall, RI (AP Picture/Stew Milne)

Robert Redford, left, Ashton Kutcher, heart, and Demi Moore are noticed within the inexperienced room forward of the premiere of “Unfold” on the Sundance Movie Competition in Park Town, Utah, on Jan. 17, 2009. (AP Picture/Matt Sayles )

Actor and director Robert Redford, proper, receives the Knight of the Legion of Honor from French President Nicolas Sarkozy, right through a rite on the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 14, 2010. (AP Picture/Francois Mori, Pool)

On this January 22, 2015 record picture, Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford communicates with the media right through the outlet day press convention on the 2015 Sundance Movie Competition in Park Town, Utah. (Picture via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Robert Redford and his spouse Sibylle Szaggars Redford arrive on the Palace of Monaco earlier than Redford won the 2015 Prince Rainier III Award on the Princess Grace Basis gala in Monaco, September 5, 2015. The Princess Grace Basis is dedicated to figuring out and helping of rising theatre, dance and picture ability via awarding scholarships. (AP Picture/Christian Alminana)

American actor and environmentalist Robert Redford is pictured right through an interview with The Related Press in Paris, France, as a part of the COP21, the UN Local weather Trade Convention, December 5, 2015. Redford known as world warming “an pressing subject” and inspired mayors to chop native emissions whilst international diplomats attempted to figure out an international local weather deal. (AP Picture/Jacques Brinon)

Papua New Guinea Huli tribe chief Mundiya Kepanga, proper, shakes fingers with American actor and environmentalist Robert Redford forward of a convention on local weather, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Sunday, December 6, 2015. (AP Picture/Thibault Camus)

Actor Robert Redford attends a different screening of “Fact” on the Museum of Trendy Artwork on October 7, 2015 in New York. (Picture via Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On this January 21, 2016 record picture, Robert Redford, founder and president of the Sundance Institute, attends the 2016 Sundance Movie Competition Opening Day Press Convention in Park Town, Utah. (Picture via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Robert Redford and his grandson Dylan Redford attend the premiere of “Omniboat: A Rapid Boat Fantasia” right through the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Park Town, Utah. (Picture via Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

On this archival picture from Might 7, 1972, from left, actor Robert Redford and spouse Lola and director Sydney Pollack and spouse Claire Griswold arrive at Competition Palace for the presentation of the American movie “Jeremiah Johnson” in Cannes, France. (AP Picture/Jean-Jacques Levy)

President Barack Obama items the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actor Robert Redford at a rite within the East Room of the White Area on Nov. 22, 2016 in Washington. (AP Picture/Andrew Harnik)

Robert Redford, founding father of the Sundance Institute, speaks right through the outlet day press convention of the 2017 Sundance Movie Competition on January 19, 2017 in Park Town, Utah. (Picture via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actors Robert Redford, left, and Jane Fonda onstage earlier than receiving their Lifetime Success Awards on the 74th Venice Movie Competition in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2017. (Picture via Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actor Robert Redford, proper, watches the motion right through the semifinals of the United States Open tennis match, Friday, September 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Picture/Julio Cortez)

Robert Redford, founding father of the Sundance Institute, attends the outlet day press convention on the 2018 Sundance Movie Competition in Park Town, Utah, on Thursday, January 18, 2018 (Picture via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek attend the premiere of “The Previous Guy and the Gun” held on the Paris Theater on September 20, 2018 in New York. (Picture via Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Robert Redford, president and founding father of the Sundance Institute, addresses newshounds right through the outlet day press convention on the 2019 Sundance Movie Competition, January 24, 2019, in Park Town, Utah. (Picture via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor and director Robert Redford holds his honorary Cesar award on the forty fourth Cesar Movie Awards rite in Paris, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Picture/Thibault Camus)

Pope Francis greets American actor, director and manufacturer Robert Redford on the finish of his weekly normal target audience, in St. Peter’s Sq., within the Vatican, Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (AP Picture/Andrew Medichini)

On Might 7, 1972, actor Robert Redford and director Sydney Pollack filmed on Croisette Side road in Cannes, earlier than presenting their movie “Jeremiah Johnson” on the Global Movie Competition in Cannes, France. (AP Picture/Levy)

Washington Publish newshounds Carl Bernstein, 2nd from left, and Bob Woodward, 3rd from left, are flanked via actors Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford on the premiere of the film “All of the President’s Males” in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1976 The movie is in response to the 2 newshounds’ e-book documenting their investigation into the Watergate scandal. (AP picture)

Actor Robert Redford stars in Paramount’s movie “Little Fauss and Large Halsy” in September 1969. (AP Picture)

Actors Nick Nolte and Robert Redford attend the premiere of “A Stroll In The Woods” right through the 2015 Sundance Movie Competition on January 23, 2015, in Park Town, Utah. (Picture via Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Actor Robert Redford arrives on the forty second Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Corridor in New York on April 27, 2015. (Picture via Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Robert Redford poses for photographers on the “Our Souls at Evening” film photocall right through the 74th Venice Movie Competition in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2017. (Picture via Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Robert Redford attends the premiere of “The Previous Guy and the Gun” held on the Paris Theater on September 20, 2018 in New York. (Picture via Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jack White, left, Robert Redford, heart, and T Bone Burnett, government manufacturers of “American Epic,” pose in combination on the premiere of the four-part PBS tune documentary collection on the 2016 Sundance Movie Competition on January 28, 2016, in Park Town, Utah . (Picture via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

