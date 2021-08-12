Robert Rodriguez Indicators First-Glance Deal With HBO Max

Auteur filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has struck a first-look maintain HBO Max.

The writing, enhancing, generating, composing and directing ability in the back of movies starting from Desperado to Sin Town to Alita: Fight Angel has made a two-year maintain the streamer.

“It’s intriguing so as to faucet into the wealth of iconic IP to be had around the WarnerMedia portfolio and discover new tales to inform,” Rodríguez stated, suggesting he would possibly goal to replace an present iconic WarnerMedia assets. “I’m taking a look ahead to a significant collaboration with the top caliber inventive ability at HBO and HBO Max who’ve confirmed they’re keen to take dangers, problem norms and inform inclusive tales whilst generating a large breadth of high quality content material.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, head of unique content material, HBO Max: “Robert Rodríguez and the staff at Troublemaker Studios have created one of the most maximum compelling initiatives in fresh reminiscence, pushing the bounds of style storytelling with humor and one-of-a-kind visuals.”

Rodriguez may be the president and founding father of Troublemaker Studios in Austin, which has noticed an inflow of Hollywood ability all over the pandemic. Rodríguez’s son Racer will function lead construction govt beneath the pact, and productions may just probably be finished at their Troublemaker manufacturing facility.

Maximum lately, Rodriguez produced Disney+’s The Mandalorian by-product The Ebook of Boba Fett, which wrapped filming in June.