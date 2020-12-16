Robert Werden Useless: Longtime Academy Awards Publicist Was 94

Robert Werden, a longtime Academy Awards publicist, died on Oct. 31 at his residence in Los Angeles of pure causes. He was 94.

His daughter Franchesca Werden made the announcement Tuesday.

Werden dealt with the publicity for the Oscars between 1975 and 1993 as press liaison for the Academy Awards when he labored at Ruder Finn & Rotman, later Ruder-Finn Public Relations, the Academy’s public relations agency. For over a decade, he served on each the International Language Movie Committee and the Documentary Movie Committee for the Academy Awards. He had been a member of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences since 1983.

Werden acted as a decide for the Academy’s Nicholl Fellowships and the Academy Scholar Movie Awards. He served as treasurer of the Publicists Guild, and was one of many founders of the Leisure Publicists Skilled Society. Werden was additionally the unit publicist for greater than 40 movement footage, together with “Peacemaker”, “The Lengthy Riders”, “The Deer Hunter”, “Pennies from Heaven”, “Superman” and “Airport.”

Werden was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up on the east coast. He served within the Navy throughout World Battle II and survived the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Werden earned each his bachelor’s diploma and grasp’s diploma in public relations at Boston College’s College of Public Communication. Upon commencement, Werden was recruited by Grant Promoting and managed key accounts, together with Dodge, Dr. Pepper, FTD and the Texas Democratic Celebration.

Werden started dealing with publicity for movies and tv whereas at U.S. Borax, throughout which period he labored on the “Dying Valley Days” tv sequence.

Werden was predeceased by his spouse, Rita. He’s survived by his daughter, Franchesca, her partner, Elizabeth Versace, and stepson, David Hakim.