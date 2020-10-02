Robert Zemeckis’ ‘The Witches’ Skips Theaters for HBO Max Debut

Rober Zemeckis’ adaptation of “The Witches” starring Anne Hathaway is touchdown on HBO Max simply in time for Halloween.

The Warner Bros. darkish fantasy comedy will debut on the subscription streaming service, owned by mum or dad firm WarnerMedia, on Oct. 22.

“The Witches” was initially anticipated to open in theaters on Oct. 9, however like nearly each film set to launch this yr, its premiere was delayed amid the pandemic.

Although it’s forgoing a theatrical launch within the U.S., the movie will play in worldwide cinemas beginning Oct. 28.

“‘The Witches’ is an excellent reimagining of Roald Dahl’s basic story that mixes world-class filmmaking with unbelievable performances,” mentioned Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Photos Group. “It’s enjoyable for the entire household and splendid for this time of yr.”

“The Witches” relies on Roald Dahl’s kids’s novel a couple of younger boy who, whereas staying along with his grandmother at a lodge, occurs upon a gathering of witches led by the Grand Excessive Witch (Hathaway). With the assistance of his grandmother, he makes an attempt to thwart their evil plot of turning the world’s kids into mice. The upcoming model stars newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, together with Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth.

“This movie, with its stellar forged, is excellent,” mentioned Casey Bloys, chief content material officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We’re thrilled to have the ability to use our platform to ship well timed, related and interesting new content material throughout this time when the theatrical expertise isn’t obtainable to everybody.”

Zemeckis, whose credit embody beloved classics like “Forrest Gump” and “Again to the Future,” directed “The Witches.” He additionally wrote the screenplay with Guillermo del Toro and Kenya Barris.

The story was first tailored for the large display in 1990 with a forged that included Angelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson. That model, directed by Nicolas Roeg, was a monetary failure however later gained a cult following.

HBO Max launched in Could and homes a mixture of basic and modern favorites — reminiscent of “Lord of the Rings,” the DC Comics franchise, “Euphoria” and “Lovecraft Nation” — from content material creators like Warner Bros., HBO, Studio Ghibli and extra. Its upcoming initiatives embody Zack Snyder’s director’s lower of “Justice League.”

Watch the trailer for “The Witches” under:

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the information.