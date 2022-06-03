Roberto Carlos, former Brazilian soccer player, defended Chicharito from Tata Martino

Javier has not been called up to Tri since 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly one of the controversies prior to the Qatar World Cup 2022 It is about the absence of Javier Chicharito Hernández because in the entire World Cup qualifying round and in the processes prior to qualifying for the World Cup he was absent.

Javier has not been summoned to the Tri since 2019so his absence has been questioned by several figures close to Mexican and international soccer. Roberto Carlos da Silvaone of Brazil’s emblematic former soccer players, came out in defense of the Chicharito Hernández.

During his visit to Mexico, Robert Carlos briefly spoke about the situation you are experiencing Chicharito y asked Gerardo Tata Martino summoned him to Tri on the eve of debuting at Qatar 2022.

Although he made it clear that he is not familiar with the problem between the coach of the national team and the Galaxy striker, he assured that problems have a solution and all that both parties have to do is talk.

“We will speak with the Mister, I see what happens and then I tell them. Chicharito He’s a great player, but we don’t know what’s going on. At least I don’t know what’s going on. Talking, an agreement is reached and that’s it”.

The former player of the verdeamarela I consider that if the Mexican National Team proposes it, it can go beyond the fifth game that is always talked about. And it is that from the experience of the also coach is that the Tri they do not prepare to contend to be world champion and only get ready to participate in the tournament.

“In Brazil we prepare to be champions, not to participateI think some countries are favorites and could include Mexico as one of them, as favorites so that they are at least in the semifinals”, he added.

On the other hand, he insisted that the strategist must take advantage of the young talent that is being formed in Mexican soccer and that the conditions on the world scene can favor them.

“I think the most important now is for coach Gerardo Martino to understand that football is becoming very equalYou have great players and you have to believe how far you can go”.

In a matter of months, the Mexican National Team will debut in the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Poland, which is why the Tri He has already started his preparation for the highest soccer competition. Nevertheless, Gerardo Tata Martino analyzed the Aztec team and noted what has been the mistake that the national team always makes before playing a World Cup.

As part of the press conference prior to the game against Uruguaythe strategist of tricolor He assured that Mexico has been in a comfort zone for a long time because in its World Cup preparation matches it does not dare to face countries outside its Concacaf zone.

Even though that him Tri he always qualifies for the world cups, in his months of preparation he is not encouraged to play friendly matches with higher-ranking rivalsso the Tata he saw it as the main problem of the Mexican National Team.

“Mexico has a peculiarity, normally it has always qualified for the World Cups, but in the four years it mostly plays with rivals from the area”

On the other hand, the Tata insisted that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the organization of the calendar of the National Team must bet on bigger rivals so that the Tri is likely to give a better showing at the World Cup; in this case the countries they will face in the group stage will be Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

