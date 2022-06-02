Roberto Carlos gave his forecast on Mexico for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Roberto Carlos entered the international soccer hall of fame (Photo: YouTube/TUDN Mexico)

173 days after the inauguration of the Qatar Soccer World Cup 2022Mexico has the obligation to improve its operation and provide sufficient arguments to convince the dissatisfied fans. Although the feeling that Gerardo Martino’s squad left after the Concacaf Octagonal Final dispute was poor, the former Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos trusted that the Tricolor will be able to do a good job.

Upon his arrival in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, the Brazilian star was questioned about his perception and prognosis for the match between Mexico and Argentina corresponding to the group stage. Although he considered that the combined is not in its best version, highlighted the qualities and the capacity for growth that the campus of the Tata Martino.

“In soccer everything is possible, when I always talk about the Mexican National Team I say that you need a little more confidence. You have great players, tactical, physical and technical level. just missing put it in their heads that you are good and that you can go very far and the rest keep playing”, he declared before the media.

The Mexican team will have to face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup group stage (Photo: Armando Arorizo/EFE)



And it is that the most recent round of international matches raised doubts about the aspirations of the Mexican National Team beyond the group stage. On the one hand, the combination of Poland without Robert Lewandowski won by two goals to one to the team of Gales on the first day of the UEFA Nations League. The result was surprising due to the absence of the scorer and the good performance achieved by the Poles under the command of Czeslaw Michniewicz.

On the other hand, the result that had the most echo was that of the scandalous victory that the Argentine National Team had on the Italians at Wembley Stadium. From the hand of Lionel Messiand thanks to three goals from Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Dí María and Paulo Dybala, the South Americans took the trophy of the Finalissima.

Both teams will be the obligatory rivals of the Mexican National Team to overcome the group stage. The first on the calendar Tata Martino will be Polandwhile Argentina will be the rival to beat in the second day Finally, Saudi Arabia will serve as the administrative home team in the last round of group matches. In case of aspiring to the fifth game, the tricolor must finish, at least, in the second place in Group C.

Javier Hernández has not been called up with the Mexican National Team since 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Taking advantage of his presence in the city of Monterrey, where he will give a press conference next Thursday, June 2, 2022, Carlos also gave his opinion about the absence of Javier Hernández of the calls in the Tricolor. In his speech he highlighted the Chicharito as one of the best players at present and wished his return to the national team for the World Cup.

“We will speak with the Mister (Martino), I see what happens and then I tell them. Chicharito he is a great player, but we don’t know what’s going on. At least I don’t know what’s going on. Talking you reach an agreement and that’s it “he mentioned between laughs of the attendees who heard his answer.

It is worth mentioning that, in case of not receiving a call for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Chicharito Hernández will serve more than three years without defending the shirt of the Mexican National Team. The last call in which he was considered was in the fourth quarter of 2019when the team headed a tour of the United States.

