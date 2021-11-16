Roberto Mancini surprised after falling in the playoff with Italy: “We will go to the World Cup and maybe we will win it”

* Italy drew 0-0 against Northern Ireland

This Monday Italy failed to meet the goal of classifying the Qatar World Cup and due to his tie against North Ireland must play the repechage of the UEFA. The combined of Roberto Mancini He depended on himself, but he could not prevail and, due to the 4-0 win by Switzerland over Bulgaria, they fell to second place in their group.

In this way, the failure of the Russia World Cup 2018, of the one who was left out in the playoffs after 60 years of continuous presence has returned in ghost form to the minds of the tifosis, which, like four years ago, will have to play the repechage.

“It’s a shame because we had chances in the first half to unlock the game quickly and play more calmly. Now we have to regain strength by March, “he declared. Mancini at a post-match press conference. “Right now it is what it is, we fight to score goals, we are always in control of the game … It’s a shame because the group should have finished before this game,” said the coach who regretted that his team squandered two penalties in previous duels against Switzerland, but he was optimistic about the future: “I have total confidence that we will go to the World Cup and maybe even win it ”.

There are 12 European teams who will play the repechage in which only three tickets will be delivered to Qatar. The combined teams will be divided into three keys, with the semifinals and final to be played in March. At the moment they are Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Scotland, Russia, Poland, North Macedonia, Austria, Wales and the Czech Republic. The other two will be Finland or Ukraine and the Netherlands, Turkey or Norway. This will be decided on Tuesday when they celebrate their engagements.

Roberto Mancini is confident that Italy will qualify for the Qatar World Cup (Reuters)

That is to say that in these playoffs, whose draw will take place on November 26 in Zurich, he could face figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among others. In March it will be the great definition.

At the same time, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, England and Germany have already qualified for the World Cup. Only one ticket remains, which will be disputed by the Netherlands, Turkey and Norway on the last day of their group. Outside of Europe, Qatar, as host, and Brazil, with an excellent performance in the South American Qualifiers, also already have a guaranteed place in the tournament.

