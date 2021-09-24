Roberto Mosquera congratulated Mannucci and made self-criticism after a tough defeat by Sporting Cristal

Roberto Mosquera spoke after Sporting Cristal’s hard fall in League 1.

Carlos A. Mannucci surprised Sporting Cristal in League 1. Pablo Peirano’s team won 3-1 against the ‘celestial’ in a result that few had in the previous one. After the meeting, Roberto Mosquera stood up for his team and made the corresponding self-criticism. He also spoke of his next rival, Alianza Universidad de Huánuco.

David Dioses (10 ′), José Carlos Fernández (43 ′) and Osnar Noronha (61 ′) scored Mannucci’s goals. Pecy Liza (78 ′) scored the discount for Sporting Cristal. Those from Rímac, with one less match (Binational), march in box 3 of Phase 2 with 21 points, 9 behind the leader Alianza Lima.

“Congratulate Professor Peirano. They had high individualities. What about Manuel Heredia today is for flattery. Felipe Rodríguez had a good game. García was good as a playmaker. Osnar Noronha was a very quick headache ”, started coach Roberto Mosquera in an interview for GOLPERU.

“They played against each other. Normally this does not happen to us, if we have many possibilities and do not score . I think that in the first half game we did the usual, but the rival raised something effective: they came and scored the goals. And it is won with goals. I ponder the team’s fight in the second half ”, he analyzed.

“This happens in football. The tournament had become beautiful. And well we don’t like to lose. But we must express congratulations to the rival who today did what he had to be. And it’s okay, we accept it ”, added the Sporting Cristal coach.

“We were not certain. In the first minutes we had to score and we didn’t. A goal came from another game because he had not shot at the goal. It gives the impression that we were not going to put her in a criminal act and it happened . This happens to us often. We will not recover as usual and we will continue working, “he said.

ON HIS NEXT RIVAL

On the next day, Sporting Cristal will face Alianza Universidad. This will take place on Sunday, September 26 at the Alejandro Villanueva de Matute Stadium from 6:00 pm (Peruvian time).

“With Julio César Uribe … I think he is one of the best coaches in Peru and I am glad that he is working. Alianza Universidad is a difficult and complicated rival. And not only because of the coach, but because they have been playing together for a long time. Here all games are risky. We hope to have a good game ”, he closed.

