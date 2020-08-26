Robin Thede Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. Television Group

Robin Thede has signed a multi-year total deal at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Underneath the phrases of the deal, Thede will develop new tv initiatives for all platforms, together with streaming, premium and primary cable, and broadcast.

Thede’s most up-to-date mission was “A Black Girl Sketch Present,” the HBO comedy collection that Thede created, stars in, and likewise serves as showrunner and govt producer. The present is presently up for 3 Emmy Awards, together with greatest 123 sketch collection. It was renewed for a second season final August.

“After I was creating ‘A Black Girl Sketch Present,’ I needed to make a story sketch collection the place Black girls might reside grounded experiences in a magical actuality,” Thede stated in a latest interview with Selection. “So for us it was a playground the place we might create these sketches, and reside these three dimensional characters, and inform these tales that might recur all through the season and all through the collection.”

Thede can also be presently writing the characteristic “Fashionably Black” for HBO Max with Christa Gatewood, which is being produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. Thede additionally lately appeared within the fourth season of HBO’s “Insecure,” in addition to in Justin Simien’s thriller “Unhealthy Hair,” which debuted at Sundance and is ready to launch on Hulu Oct. 23.

Previous to that, Thede was the creator, govt producer, showrunner, author, and star of the late-night speak present “The Rundown with Robin Thede” at BET. She additionally served as the pinnacle author and correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Present with Larry Wilmore,” and was head author for the 2016 White Home Correspondents’ Affiliation dinner.

She is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves.