Robin Thede Sets Zombie Comedy Movie at Amazon Studios

Robin Thede, the multi-hyphenate behind HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” is developing a zombie action-comedy feature “Killing It” with Jax Media and Amazon Studios.

Thede wrote the screenplay and will produce. The story revolves around a group of underachieving friends who live in Atlanta, which becomes overrun by zombies while the friends are taking part in Spelman College’s SpelHouse homecoming event, 10 years after they dropped out of the prestigious HBCU women’s school. It’s described as “Shaun of the Dead” meets “Girls Trip.”

Thede will produce through her For Better or Words banner along with Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, John Hodges and Brooke Posch.

The Amazon feature deal comes as Thede’s star is on the rise. She’s the creator of the buzzy HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which also features Issa Rae, making it a milestone production for Black female creators. Thede is star, showrunner and executive producer of the Warner Bros. TV series that grabbed three Emmy nominations last year. The second season of the sketch comedy bows April 23.

Thede’s For Better or Words production banner also signed a sizable overall deal with Warner Bros. Television last year. The deal calls for her to develop a range of content for streaming, broadcast and cable platforms.

As an actor Thede was recently on screen in the 2020 horror comedy “Bad Hair” from “Dear White People” writer-director Justin Simien.

Thede was previously host and executive producer of BET’s late-night series “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” and she served as head writer and a correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.”