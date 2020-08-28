Robin Williams Dying: “Robin’s Want” Looks at Comedian’s Last Days

Tylor Norwood’s documentary, “Robin’s Want,” which releases on demand Sept. 1, paperwork the final days of Robin Williams’ life. Shut pals, neighbors and his spouse, Susan Schneider Williams, inform a narrative of a person and his struggles earlier than the dying that took the world unexpectedly.

The documentary is led by Schneider Williams, who desires followers to know the comic’s battle with Lewy Physique Dementia. Norwood tells a touching story, educating viewers on the degenerative illness that takes over the mind, with interviewees offering additional perception into Williams’ final days. Williams’ dying was listed as a suicide, however he had been affected by an extremely debilitating bodily and psychological situation that made it unattainable for him to go on, though he by no means knew his analysis.

Norwood speaks with Selection about working with Schneider Williams and telling a narrative that might right the narrative, since many individuals believed he should have been depressed or having substance abuse points.

The documentary is so highly effective, extremely touching and intimate, how did it start for you?

It occurred by way of a mutual good friend of Susan Schneider Williams’ and mine. Susan was speaking to him about Robin and the way folks wanted to know what occurred to Robin and that folks wanted to know extra about Lewy Physique Dementia.

Susan referred to as me and requested if I needed to do a movie about Lewy Physique Dementia, and I didn’t wish to try this. As a fan of Robin Williams, I’d by no means heard something about Lewy Physique Dementia regarding his dying. And I believed I used to be fairly hip. I didn’t learn about this connection when she referred to as me.

What occurred once you realized concerning the connection between Lewy Physique Dementia from Susan?

Susan began telling me about all of the tales of what she and Robin went by way of within the final yr and a half of his life. She didn’t plan to be part of the unique idea, and I instructed her if she may inform these tales and be within the film, I’d be all in, and that was scary for her as a result of it had solely been two years after Robin had handed. To her credit score, she stated, ‘Okay.’ So, we began doing the interviews and I locked that story in. And her accounts have been precious.

I went out and verified all of it. I went to the Michael J. Fox basis and completely different science organizations to log out on all these claims about his post-mortem as a result of that’s what you do as a filmmaker. We ended up with 17 individuals who had by no means spoken out about Robin till now.

What was that like for you as a filmmaker to listen to about Lewy Physique Dementia and the way it impacted Robin’s life?

One of many massive issues about Susan is that she has a giant coronary heart and as soon as I had earned her belief, she stated I may ask her something I needed. In the long run, we had 9 hours of interview, and possibly lower than 20 minutes made it into the movie.

I’ve their complete love story – from the second they met to the very finish. The onerous factor is she hadn’t instructed shut pals about Robin, and so taking over that duty was big. That is the journey of a girl who won’t ever have the love of her life once more. However for her to share these particulars and offer you all the things about what she and her husband went by way of – there must be some justice to that, and there must be some correcting of a story.

The filmmaking course of for me was about taking over the burden of this girl’s grief and the burden of attempting to retell Robin Williams and his story.

As soon as everybody began including their piece, it took quite a lot of the burden off of Susan. With Shawn Levy popping out and saying, ‘Robin referred to as me at three within the morning and he couldn’t work out learn how to keep in mind a line,’ it was very hanging.

Shawn was simply one of many 17 individuals who discuss Robin, together with David E. Kelley. How did you slender that down within the storytelling and once more within the enhancing?

I began realizing that as a lot of a dying sentence Lewy Physique Dementia is, Robin by no means acquired a analysis and by no means acquired to know what was occurring, and that was the theme of this. So, we began to catalog Susan’s trauma, and she or he would say how Robin would name her from the set of “Evening at the Museum,” however it’s extra highly effective to listen to that from Shawn.

I seemed at the concentric circles, the neighbors, the buddies after which the skilled circles. I seemed at who could be the perfect individual to inform the story.

And there are moments like his neighbor John, the final man aside from Susan to see him alive, who says Robin went over to ask for a hug. That was one thing to place in as a result of it spoke to the humanity of who Robin was.

Photograph courtesy of Vertical Ent ertainment

Was there the rest that stood out for you in the course of the filmmaking course of?

In the course of the making of the movie, Susan was going to locations she hadn’t been since Robin had been alive and was dredging stuff up.

At one level, she went over to the bedside desk as a result of she wanted to really feel near him once more and she or he missed her husband, and she or he discovered his AA e book. It was such an essential factor to him as a result of he had despair and drug habit, and he learn this e book each evening and he did the work. She opened it, and she or he sees this web page, and he wrote, “I simply wish to assist folks be much less afraid.”

That was Robin’s little prayer into the universe that nobody was ever purported to learn, however that’s the place his coronary heart, vitality and spirit have been.