Robinho’s victim spoke after learning that the footballer will go to prison: “Only by denouncing can we prevent this from happening again”

In the image, the Brazilian striker Robinho. EFE/Paulo Fonseca/File

After the Supreme Court of Italy rejected in the third and last instance the appeal presented by the former Brazilian footballer Robinho, who received a sentence of between two and nine years of pressure, his victim decided to break the silence. The woman who was raped in Italy by former player AC Milan asked the women not to be afraid and report the aggressors to justice.

The young Albanian, who keeps her identity anonymous, decided to break the silence to send a few words of encouragement to those who may be in a similar situation. “Only by denouncing can we prevent this from happening again”, said the woman, according to a message sent to the Brazilian portal UOL.

“In front of each aggressor there are ten other people ready to help: a friend, a relative, a competent police officer, a judge, but above all, Justice”, the victim added in the note.

Robinho played for AC Milan between 2010 and 2014 (Photo: AP)

Robinho and your friend Ricardo Falco were sentenced to between two and nine years in prison for sexually assaulting this Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub on January 22, 2013. The sentence is final and there are no more appeals, although the brazilian constitution prohibits the extradition of natural-born Brazilians, although, eventually, the authorities of both countries could reach an agreement for serving the sentence Brazil.

The former player of Real Madrid, Manchester City y AC Milan, among other equipment, is located in Brazilian territory. Stefano Opilio, general director of international relations and cooperation of the Italian Ministry of Justice, said in statements to the Brazilian portal Give that They will request the execution of the sentence against Robinho and his friend in Brazil.

Robinho was a figure of the Brazilian team (Photo: Action Images)

Also, he reported that include the striker’s name on the Interpol red list requesting his provisional prison so that he can start serving his sentence, which has yet to be approved by the high Court of Justice from Brazil. Robinho, a former figure of the Brazilian national team, always rejected the accusations and assured that the sex was consensual.

“Even if it’s not totally comforting, because pain and rage will never go away or make one go back to being the person they were before, Justice will be comforting for another woman. A woman who can be our mother, friend, sister or our daughter”, expressed the young woman who at that time had 23 years.

