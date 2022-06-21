Robinson List: the system to stop receiving advertising and abusive calls. so you can sign up

Every day there are many people in Spain who receive advertising calls, with the aim of changing a telephone or electricity contract. this can end assuming a great inconvenienceespecially when calling at inappropriate hours, and that is why various platforms have been created to put an end to these policies, the Robinson List being one of the most popular.

These practices are especially annoying when the necessary permissions have not been given to the companies as they are not their clients. Although communication is generally carried out by phone, they also use other channels such as sending postal mail, SMS and also the email itself.

What is the Robinson List

This service falls within personalized advertising and is very accessible to any user. This is because it is completely free to use for any citizen of Spain, although for companies there is a price for their registration. Its objective, as we have previously mentioned, is to prevent advertising from being sent to users in the event that the relevant authorization is not available.

It is fully regulated through various laws such as the Organic Law 3/2018, of December 5, on the Protection of Personal Data, as well as all regulations regarding telecommunications and electronic commerce. But although many people think that this type of policy should be completely eliminated, what is always sought is that there is a balance between data processing and advertising.





And it is that this service has a great history behind it, although for many people it was born relatively recently. Specific, started operating in 1993 focusing on postal mail, although it was in 2009 with the technological boom when the leap was made to emails, SMS, MMS and phone calls. And it has worked really well, since currently you can find more than a million and a half users who are registered.

Behind this list, which receives the name of Robinson Crusoe due to the isolation he had, is the adigital company (Spanish Association of the Digital Economy). Although, there are many other services that are similar and companies will not be obliged to use only these.

High on the Robinson List

As we have mentioned before, anyone can register through their website and only with very simple data. Specifically, when entering, you will press at the beginning on Sign up for the list, being able to choose next if you want to register yourself or another person. The latter is ideal when you are of legal age and need to target someone under 14 years of age over whom you have the corresponding guardianship.





By clicking on one of these options you will be able to add different data such as your name, ID, email and also a password. It is vital that you remember it, since this list is not static, but can be constantly updated with new services that you want to block or by adding other phone numbers.





Once you have your credentials and access your personal area, you will be able to see several blocks of options. Among them stands out the postal mail, email, phone or SMS. You will simply have to access each of them to enter your personal data where you do not want more abusive advertising to be received.





In addition, it is also allowed to communicate with a specific company to which you gave advertising consent. In this case, when you are or have been a client of a company and you regret the consentthrough this list you can contact any of the associates to be able to revoke it and stop receiving advertising.





Are companies required to consult the Robinson List?

When you want to register for this type of service, these types of questions always come to mind. You can even think that it is a waste of time because they are going to continue with this type of practice. But the truth is that all companies that want to send advertising are obliged to make the consultation of this or other databases.

In this way, the information tables they have before making a batch of massive calls will see how the names of all those registered on the Robinson list have disappeared. The problem is that it is not immediate, since from the registration until the databases are edited it can take several weeks. And then there is the fact that companies must pay almost 7,000 euros annually to access this list.

What happens if they keep calling you

There may be a situation in which, even if you are signed up on this list, the advertising communications do not stop. As we have previously mentioned, every company is obliged to consult this type of service to guarantee the best service. There are several protection mechanisms that are provided by the Data Protection Agency (AEPD) that manages all the complaints that can be made through its website. A user can claim through this channel in the event that they feel that their registration in this registry is being violated by continuing to receive advertising.





From that complaint, an investigation process begins through the documentation that you provide. And in the end, a sanctioning file can be reached with fines that are really high for the companies reach up to 20,000 euros. The problem is that many people are unaware of this and end up putting up with all these calls.

Ultimately, this is a tool that tries to provide maximum privacy to consumers of different companies avoiding harassment by phone or email at all times. Although, you also have to be very careful with the permissions that are given when receiving advertising.