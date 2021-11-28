Roblox sues a youtuber who ‘led a cyberbullying campaign’ for 1.6 million dollars

They accuse the content creator of attacking the platform and its users, in addition to ‘publishing terrorist threats’.

Roblox is one of the most popular content platforms Among the players, especially successful among the youngest, with more than 3,000 million registered accounts, it has not stopped increasing its income, achieving figures of heart attack. But unfortunately, its popularity has also attracted some problems.

The youtuber would have caused the temporary closure of an eventThe company is facing a controversial content creator which, apparently, has been making life impossible for the platform and its users for too long. As Polygon has published, the company has denounced youtuber Benjamin Robert Simon, known as Ruben Sim, for lead a cyberbullying campaign that it would be terrorizing Roblox and its developers.

Roblox accuses him of having spread terrorist threatsWith a long history with the platform, Simon has had the access restricted for yearsHowever, it has not stopped accessing again through different tools and third-party accounts. After being initially expelled by harass users, perform racist, homophobic slurs, in addition to different episodes of sexual harassment and even sharing photographs of Adolf Hitler on the platform, as the lawyers have explained, his attacks have not stopped. The lawsuit specifies that this harassment campaign would serve to earn money through your YouTube channel and Patreon.

Roblox’s lawyers have sued the youtuber after, as reflected in the accusation, ‘post terrorist threats’ during a developer conference in San Francisco this past October. Simon, allegedly, would have posted a message on Twitter where suggested the presence of an Islamic extremist hunted by the police. These threats would have been reinforced by his followers, ultimately causing the temporary closure of the event while local police and private security searched and secured the place. Now Simon might be forced to pay $ 1.6 million as compensation for damages and face criminal charges. Recently, Roblox had to face a major crash that left the platform inoperative for days.

